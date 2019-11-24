By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
November 24, 2019, Sunday
Mumbai: Congress MLAs being shifted to JW Marriott Hotel in Andheri
As political parties huddle in Maharashtra, Congress MLAs are being shifted to JW Marriott Hotel in Andheri, Mumbai.Maharashtra ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
Mumbai: BJP MP Sanjay Kakade meets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
Amidst the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra, BJP MP Sanjay Kakade met NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's at his residence here on ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
MP: Jail inmate commits suicide at hospital
A central jail inmate has committed suicide by hanging himself in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore last night.According to ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
Telangana: Two die after car in minister's convoy overturns
Two people died when a car in the convoy of Telangana Minister of Panchayat Raj, Errabelli Dayakar Rao overturned near Cheetoor ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 dates changed; Executive Board appoints three new members
The World Athletics Council approved the proposed date changes for the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023, which was ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
Goa: Man arrested for running prostitution racket, woman rescued
A Delhi native was arrested by Goa Police for alleged involvement in a prostitution racket in Calangute.The police has also ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
Muhammad, Kipchoge named World Athletes of the Year
Eliud Kipchoge and Dalilah Muhammad have been named the male and female World Athletes of the Year at the World Athletics Awards ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
Boost to thunderstorms, lightning as western disturbance looms over Iran, Afghanistan
Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance as a trough in mid tropospheric westerlies over Afghanistan and Iran, thunderstorm ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
'No Time to Die' to be Daniel Craig's last Bond film?
Even though he has been known as the face of the iconic spy character James Bond for over a decade now, Daniel Craig is "done" ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
OECD hails India reforms, pegs 6.2 pc growth in 2020
India's monetary and fiscal policies have become accommodative as election-related uncertainties fade, raising the prospect of ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
App launched in J-K's Udhampur to provide immediate relief to natural disaster victims
Udhampur district administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday launched a mobile application 'SAKOON- E- AWAAM' with an aim to ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
Nazir's ton earns Pakistan ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 trophy
Rohail Nazir's sparkling century helped Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 77 runs in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
Delhi air quality shows slight improvement with overall AQI at 239 on Sunday
Delhi gasped for breath on yet another day as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'poor' category, even though it recorded a ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
Maharashtra govt will not represent itself in SC today: Sources
Maharashtra government will not be represented by anyone in the Supreme Court today when the apex court will hear a joint plea of ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
J-K: Construction of western foreshore road along Dal Lake to start soon
The Jammu and Kashmir administration will soon start working on the alignment and construction of 3.2 km western foreshore road ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
Selena Gomez to open 2019 AMAs; Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello among performers
The performers' line-up for the 2019 American Music Awards is finally out and Selena Gomez will be opening the night with a ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
AAI organizes mega wall painting at Chennai Airport as part of Swachhta Abhiyan
Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday organised a 'Mega Wall Painting' activity as part of 'Swachhta Abhiyan' in which ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
33 journalists killed in Pak over last 6 years while on duty: Report
A recent report released by the Freedom Network raised an alarm over the safety of journalists in Pakistan by highlighting that ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
BJ Watling becomes first New Zealand wicket-keeper to score double ton
BJ Watling became the first New Zealand wicket-keeper to score a Test double hundred in the ongoing first Test against England at ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
Radhika Apte feels 'honoured' receiving nomination medal for 2019 International Emmy Awards
Nominated for the 2019 International Emmy Awards, Bollywood actor Radhika Apte seems to be on cloud nine as she flaunted her ...