November 25, 2019, Monday
Fake Indian currency of Rs 1 crore face value seized in Surat, 5 arrested
The Crime Branch of Gujarat Police has arrested five people here and seized fake Indian currency notes with face value of over Rs ...
November 25, 2019, Monday
Death toll in Kenya landslide reaches 60
The death toll from landslides triggered by heavy rains in northwestern Kenya has risen to at least 60, while seven others remain ...
November 25, 2019, Monday
AP: Police seize explosive material from vehicle in Krishna district, arrest 3
Police have arrested three persons and seized explosive material, which was being transported without required permission, from a ...
November 25, 2019, Monday
Hong Kong elections: Pro-democracy parties on way to secure landslide victory
As many as 201 of the first 241 seats declared have been won by pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong district council elections ...
November 25, 2019, Monday
Punjab Police arrest 3 in Amritsar, recover 1.52 kg heroin
Three persons were arrested and 1.52 kg heroin was recovered from their possession in Chatiwind police station area of Amritsar ...
November 25, 2019, Monday
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital
United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being treated for a possible ...
November 25, 2019, Monday
Maharashtra: 9 arrested after clash between NCP, BJP workers in Latur
Nine people were arrested on Sunday after a clash erupted allegedly between the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ...
November 25, 2019, Monday
K-Pop singer Goo Hara found dead at home in Seoul
Goo Hara, a South Korean singer and former band member of country's top K-Pop group Kara, was found dead at her home in Seoul on ...
November 25, 2019, Monday
Woman born with 20 toes, 12 fingers, branded a witch, forced to stay indoors
Giving in to society's disapproval for anything out of the ordinary, a woman in Odisha's Ganjam has confined herself to the four ...
November 25, 2019, Monday
Taliban commander among 10 terrorists killed in clashes with security forces in Afghanistan
As many as 10 terrorists, including a Taliban commander, were killed in an armed conflict with Afghan security forces in the ...
November 25, 2019, Monday
Bodies of 5 migrants found after their boat capsized off Italy
Italian rescue authorities on Sunday recovered bodies of five migrants, including three women, after their boat capsized off the ...
November 25, 2019, Monday
Hulimavu lake breach: 193 rescued, temporary shelters set up for those affected
As many as 193 people were evacuated to safety on Sunday after the Hulimavu lake breached due to a crack in its boundary ...
November 25, 2019, Monday
Hong Kong elections record a high 71.2 pc voter turnout
Hong Kong voters turned out in unprecedented numbers for local elections on Sunday, with 71.2 per cent of the city's 4.1 million ...
November 25, 2019, Monday
UK truck deaths: Northern Irish man charged with human trafficking
A northern Irish man has been charged with human trafficking offences in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals ...
November 25, 2019, Monday
CM Fadnavis, deputy Ajit Pawar discuss additional support for farmers affected by unseasonal rains
A day after forming the government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met his Deputy, Ajit Pawar, late on Sunday ...
November 25, 2019, Monday
Bolivia's new general election law gets interim President's nod
Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez on Sunday signed legislation which annuls the election victory of ousted President Evo ...
November 25, 2019, Monday
AP: Eight women arrested for 'illegal gaming activities' in Guntur
As many as eight women were arrested from Pattabhi Sitaramaiah colony in Tadepalli here for alleged 'illegal gaming activities', ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
Feel pained to see Ajit Pawar supporting BJP: Cong spokesperson Sachin Sawant
We feel pained to see Ajit Pawar breaking away from the NCP to support the BJP government in Maharashtra, state Congress ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
BJP, Ajit Pawar running away from floor test: Congress
Congress party on Sunday said the BJP and Ajit Pawar, who broke away from the NCP to be part of Maharashtra government, were ...
November 24, 2019, Sunday
Smart class to begin in secondary schools in Uttarakhand, says CM Rawat
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday announced to start smart classes in all 1200 secondary schools to cater better ...