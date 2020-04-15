-
July 03, 2020, Friday
We did well against 'champions': Raheem Sterling after thrashing Liverpool
Manchester City registered an emphatic 4-0 win over Liverpool, who were competing for the first time since they sealed the ...
June 26, 2020, Friday
PM Modi launches 'Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan', over 12.5 mn to benefit
The PM launched the scheme through video conferencing in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
May 30, 2020, Saturday
Children with baffling corona-linked syndrome may be have 'cytokine storm'
There have been at least five children in the United States who have died from the coronavirus-related condition
May 27, 2020, Wednesday
Facebook shuts down efforts to make site less divisive among users
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg had in public and private expressed concern about 'sensationalism and polarisation'
April 25, 2020, Saturday
COVID-19 cases mount to 24,506 in India, 775 deaths
Out of these, 18,668 patients are active cases and 5063 cases have been cured, discharged, or migrated
April 15, 2020, Wednesday
Kirit Somaiya writes to Mumbai Police Commissioner, seeks action into Bandra incident
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh seeking an action into the Bandra ...
April 15, 2020, Wednesday
WPI inflation down at 1 pc in Mar on lower food prices
The annual rate of inflation based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI) stood at 1 per cent in March over the same month last ...
April 15, 2020, Wednesday
Only essential services allowed in 'hotspot' zones, say new lockdown guidelines
No unchecked movement of people except for those maintaining essential services and providing medical care will be permitted from ...
April 15, 2020, Wednesday
Organisations are using Advantage Club app to keep their employees safe from COVID-19
Organisations around the world are facing a unique challenge, which is to ensure safety and wellbeing of the employees, both ...
April 15, 2020, Wednesday
Ayushmann Khurrana urges India to be patient, follow norms during lockdown 2.0 to defeat COVID-19
Urging all Indians to abide by the extended nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on ...
April 15, 2020, Wednesday
WHO launches interactive COVID-19 service on Facebook Messenger
The World Health Organisation has come up with an interactive method which uses Facebook Messenger to eradicate false information ...
April 15, 2020, Wednesday
On this day, Sachin Tendulkar smashed his maiden and only century in IPL
Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden and only Indian Premier League (IPL) century on this day in ...
April 15, 2020, Wednesday
Police, administration failing to effect social distancing, examine central para forces requisitioning: West Bengal Governor
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that police and administration in the state are "failing to effect 100 ...
April 15, 2020, Wednesday
Two injured in shelling by Pak Army in Rajouri
Two civilians were injured in shelling by Pakistan on the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on ...
April 15, 2020, Wednesday
Social distancing necessary until 2022 to prevent Covid-19 seasonal outbreaks, says study
Prolonged or intermittent social distancing may be necessary even until 2022 to prevent future Covid-19 seasonal outbreaks, a new ...
April 15, 2020, Wednesday
Lok Nayak Hospital incident a case of 'indecent behaviour', not 'assault': Delhi Health Minister
After a woman doctor was allegedly assaulted by patients at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Wednesday ...
April 15, 2020, Wednesday
SOPs to follow during Lockdown 2.0 for employees and employers
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its lockdown guidelines issued on Wednesday has given detailed standard operating ...
April 15, 2020, Wednesday
EU underlines its opposition to China's interference in Dalai Lama's succession
The assertion came in response to a question by five MPs of the European Parliament, namely Petras Austrevicius, Ausra ...
April 15, 2020, Wednesday
Kerala: Houseboats to be turned into COVID-19 isolation wards in Alappuzha
Alappuzha District Collector M Anjana said that houseboats in the districts may be turned into COVID-19 isolation wards if the ...
April 15, 2020, Wednesday
Gujarat police use animals for awareness campaign against coronavirus
The Surat administration on Wednesday came up with a unique way to carry out a mass awareness drive on the preventive measures ...
