-
December 22, 2020, Tuesday
SL vs ENG: New Covid-19 strain in UK unlikely to affect Test series
Sri Lanka Cricket's medical team is concerned about the new strain of Covid-19 that is believed to have emerged in England
-
December 22, 2020, Tuesday
63 members of 4 militant groups surrender in Assam before CM Sonowal
As many as 63 cadres of eight militant groups surrendered at an event in Guwahati, in presence of the Chief Minister Sarbananda ...
-
December 20, 2020, Sunday
Sabarimala: Covid-negative certificate after RT-PCR test must for devotees
Post December 26, devotees will be allowed to visit Sabarimala hill shrine only after producing a Covid-negative certificate ...
-
December 20, 2020, Sunday
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Afghanistan's Hindu Kush, no casualties
According to the USGS, the quake hit 36 km south-east of Jurm district of Afghanistan at the depth of 199 km
-
December 11, 2020, Friday
No compromise on scientific, regulatory norms of Covid vaccine: Health min
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that India was ensuring that there was no compromise of scientific and regulatory ...
-
December 08, 2020, Tuesday
Japan's AnGes begins Phase 2 trials of DNA vaccine against Covid-19
Japan's AnGes biopharmaceutical company said that it had started phase 2 clinical trials of its DNA vaccine against the ...
-
November 13, 2020, Friday
UP govt suspends IPS officer for Kanpur encounter, links with Vikas Dubey
The UP government has suspended Anant Dev who was Senior Superintendent of Police Kanpur during an operation against gangster ...
-
November 09, 2020, Monday
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of development projects in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi via video ...
-
November 08, 2020, Sunday
'It's a victory of Tamils': Madurai cheers Kamala Harris' historic win
Harris will become the US' first Black and Indian-origin vice president, and the first woman to hold that office.
-
October 30, 2020, Friday
PM Modi set to inaugurate Sardar Patel Zoological Park during Gujarat visit
The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak
-
October 28, 2020, Wednesday
Bihar Assembly elections: 71 seats go to the polls in the first phase
Voting is underway in 71 constituencies across 16 districts in the first phase of the Bihar assembly election on Wednesday
-
October 21, 2020, Wednesday
IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran is a game-changer, says Yuvraj Singh
Pooran has been in some fine form in IPL and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh hailed the southpaw and labelled him as a ...
-
October 11, 2020, Sunday
Kyrgyzstan Parliament approves Sadyr Japarov as new Prime Minister
Political unrest has gripped Kyrgyzstan since a parliamentary election on October 4 was tainted by allegations of vote-buying and ...
-
October 02, 2020, Friday
Restrictions on media in Hathras to continue till SIT probe: UP police
The village witnessed a series of protests as all the entrances leading to the village were closed; section 144 of the CrPC has ...
-
September 18, 2020, Friday
PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti and said the latter was passionate ...
-
September 14, 2020, Monday
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Keemo Paul, Shimron Hetmyer arrive in Dubai
Delhi Capitals' Keemo Paul and Shimron Hetmyer on Sunday arrived in Dubai ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League
-
September 05, 2020, Saturday
Punjab CM tests negative for Covid-19, ends week-long self-isolation
The Chief Minister had earlier come in contact with two MLAs who had later tested positive for the virus
-
August 18, 2020, Tuesday
Pak bowling coach Waqar not keen on pink ball use in all Test matches
Waqar Younis has said that playing all Test matches with the pink ball is not as easy as people are making it to be, and this ...
-
August 17, 2020, Monday
Himachal's Covid-19 count reaches 4,156 with highest spike of 163 cases,
Out of the total cases, 2,720 people have been cured of the illness while 1,377 cases are still active
-
August 11, 2020, Tuesday
India wants free flow of goods but it has to be 'reciprocal': Piyush Goyal
Goyal said multinational companies who have invested in India can't claim the right to import in an unbridled manner
- SL vs ENG: New Covid-19 strain in UK unlikely to affect Test series
- 63 members of 4 militant groups surrender in Assam before CM Sonowal
- Sabarimala: Covid-negative certificate after RT-PCR test must for devotees
- Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Afghanistan's Hindu Kush, no casualties
- No compromise on scientific, regulatory norms of Covid vaccine: Health min
- Japan's AnGes begins Phase 2 trials of DNA vaccine against Covid-19
- UP govt suspends IPS officer for Kanpur encounter, links with Vikas Dubey
- PM Modi to lay foundation stone of development projects in Varanasi
- 'It's a victory of Tamils': Madurai cheers Kamala Harris' historic win
- PM Modi set to inaugurate Sardar Patel Zoological Park during Gujarat visit