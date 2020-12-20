-
February 01, 2021, Monday
Budget 2021: 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme in 32 states, UTs
'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme of the Union Government is being implemented by 32 States and Union Territories, reaching ...
-
January 23, 2021, Saturday
Section 144 imposed in Noida till January 31; No drones, protests allowed
The order has been imposed in Gautam Budhh Nagar from January 22 to January 31. Any person found violating the above order will ...
-
January 23, 2021, Saturday
Joe Biden administration set to review Trump era deal with Taliban
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told his Afghan counterpart that President Joe Biden's administration will review ...
-
January 23, 2021, Saturday
Vijay Mallya appeals to UK Home Secy for another route to stay in the UK
It is likely that the reference is to an asylum route which, according to legal experts, would depend upon whether Mallya applied ...
-
January 18, 2021, Monday
US State Dept calls for release of Russian Opposition leader Navalny
On Sunday, Navalny landed at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport where he was detained
-
January 15, 2021, Friday
Will be with TMC, those having problems should raise them: MP Satabdi Roy
The three-time MP from Birbhum said she held talks with Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and he ...
-
January 15, 2021, Friday
N Korea shows submarine-launched ballistic missile during military parade
North Korea has once again demonstrated a submarine-launched ballistic missile during a military parade that commemorated the 8th ...
-
January 14, 2021, Thursday
CM Nitish can't sleep without counting 100-150 corpses in Bihar: Tejashwi
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar over deteriorating law and order, saying that ...
-
January 11, 2021, Monday
Farmers' protest: Delhi borders continue to remain closed, traffic diverted
The Delhi Police on Monday informed that Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to ...
-
January 06, 2021, Wednesday
US urges Pak to hold terrorist Lakhvi accountable for 26/11 Mumbai attacks
The United States on Tuesday welcomed the arrest of UN-designated terrorist Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi and urged Pakistan to hold him ...
-
January 05, 2021, Tuesday
Biden aims to end differences with EU, to jointly tackle China: Official
President-elect Joe Biden aims to end the US' trade war with European allies and work with them to deal with China's trade ...
-
January 03, 2021, Sunday
India will become coronavirus-free, says MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey
With vaccines of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech being granted permission for restricted use, Union Minister of State for ...
-
January 02, 2021, Saturday
Trump supporters to hold rally in US Capital on Jan 6 to protest result
US President Donald Trump on Friday said that his supporters are planning to hold a rally in the US capital of Washington on ...
-
January 01, 2021, Friday
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sreesanth sweats it out in warm-up fixtures
S Sreesanth, who is set to make a comeback in competitive cricket, began preparation for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ...
-
December 30, 2020, Wednesday
More opportunities for local youngsters in I-League: Chennai City coach
Chennai City FC's new head coach Satyasagara outlined the importance of promoting the local players that have been brought ...
-
December 29, 2020, Tuesday
Mohammed Siraj's brother delighted after pacer shines in debut Test
Mohammed Sameer, brother of Mohammed Siraj, expressed joy after the pacer delivered a scintillating performance in the Boxing Day ...
-
December 29, 2020, Tuesday
Covid-19 times may usher in new opportunities for banking sector: RBI
The gross non-performing assets ratio of scheduled commercial banks fell from 9.1 per cent at end-March 2019 to 8.2 per cent at ...
-
December 22, 2020, Tuesday
SL vs ENG: New Covid-19 strain in UK unlikely to affect Test series
Sri Lanka Cricket's medical team is concerned about the new strain of Covid-19 that is believed to have emerged in England
-
December 22, 2020, Tuesday
63 members of 4 militant groups surrender in Assam before CM Sonowal
As many as 63 cadres of eight militant groups surrendered at an event in Guwahati, in presence of the Chief Minister Sarbananda ...
-
December 20, 2020, Sunday
Sabarimala: Covid-negative certificate after RT-PCR test must for devotees
Post December 26, devotees will be allowed to visit Sabarimala hill shrine only after producing a Covid-negative certificate ...
- Budget 2021: 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme in 32 states, UTs
- Section 144 imposed in Noida till January 31; No drones, protests allowed
- Joe Biden administration set to review Trump era deal with Taliban
- Vijay Mallya appeals to UK Home Secy for another route to stay in the UK
- US State Dept calls for release of Russian Opposition leader Navalny
- Will be with TMC, those having problems should raise them: MP Satabdi Roy
- N Korea shows submarine-launched ballistic missile during military parade
- CM Nitish can't sleep without counting 100-150 corpses in Bihar: Tejashwi
- Farmers' protest: Delhi borders continue to remain closed, traffic diverted
- US urges Pak to hold terrorist Lakhvi accountable for 26/11 Mumbai attacks