July 26, 2021, Monday
Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu headed home after winning silver
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Monday left for India after winning a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics. The silver medallist is ...
July 24, 2021, Saturday
Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi, Prez Kovind hail Mirabai Chanu for bagging silver
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Thakur also took to Twitter to wish the weightlifter
July 08, 2021, Thursday
HDFC Bank spends Rs 635 cr, towards CSR including Covid relief in FY21
HDFC Bank spent Rs 634.91 crore towards #Parivartan, the umbrella programme for all Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, ...
July 06, 2021, Tuesday
Cash-strapped Pak inks agreement with Saudi Arabia bank to borrow $4.5 bn
A debt-ridden Pakistan has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to borrow $4.5 billion to ...
July 02, 2021, Friday
Decision on Zydus Cov-D vaccine expected soon: Dr VK Paul
The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm has requested emergency use approval for ZyCoV-D, a three-dose Covid shot which is the ...
June 26, 2021, Saturday
Goa govt extends Covid-19 curfew till July 5, announces CM Sawant
The Goa government extended the COVID-19 curfew by another seven days till July 5, informed Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on ...
June 26, 2021, Saturday
Pakistan directly responsible for Taliban's return to power: Former US NSA
America's former National Security Advisor (NSA), John Bolton on Friday said that Pakistan is directly responsible for the ...
June 24, 2021, Thursday
Consumer businesses raise RIL's consolidated revenue to Rs 5.4 trn in FY21
Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday the conglomerate's consolidated revenue totalled Rs 5.4 ...
June 23, 2021, Wednesday
England Women announce 16-member ODI squad for series against India
England Women have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against India
June 21, 2021, Monday
How to reverse slowdown? Raghuram Rajan, Esther Duflo to advice TN govt
The Tamil Nadu government is planning to constitute an 'Economic Advisory Council' to the Chief Ministe
June 05, 2021, Saturday
Consumer confidence drops to record low as 2nd wave takes toll: RBI survey
Consumer confidence has dipped to a new low as the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on lives and ...
June 01, 2021, Tuesday
I'm so sad about Naomi Osaka, truly hope she'll be okay: Navratilova
Tennis veteran Martina Navratilova said she was "sad" to know that World No. 2 Naomi Osaka decided to withdraw from the ongoing ...
May 30, 2021, Sunday
Covid-19: PM Modi lauds oxygen tanker drivers, healthcare workers
Addressing the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, PM Modi thanked drivers of cryogenic oxygen tankers, Covid warriors who helped the ...
May 28, 2021, Friday
Roche's Covid antibody cocktail available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals
The antibody cocktail is administered intravenously and will be administered in a specific area with well-trained healthcare ...
May 09, 2021, Sunday
Odisha reports 10,635 new Covid-19 cases, 21 deaths
Odisha registered 10,635 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the state health department said
May 03, 2021, Monday
Mamata declares journalists as Covid warriors, appeals for free vaccination
Mamata further alleged that the central government is doing partiality in sending Covid vaccines and medical oxygen
May 03, 2021, Monday
Long queue outside centres after Delhi starts vaccination of 18-44 age grp
As Delhi starts vaccination for the beneficiaries between 18-44 years, the long queues can be seen outside various vaccination ...
May 01, 2021, Saturday
This is a war, we need to win, says Lt General Madhuri Kanitkar on Covid
The armed forces have formulated a plan to aid the inoculation drive and anti Covid efforts across India
April 26, 2021, Monday
Covid-19: Delhi's Ganga Ram receives 4 tons of oxygen on Monday morning
Amid severe oxygen shortage due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) received four tons of oxygen ...
April 11, 2021, Sunday
North Korea soon to first launch ballistic missile submarine: Reports
South Korean and US intelligence suspect that North Korea has completed the assembly of a 3,000-tonne submarine and is ready to ...
