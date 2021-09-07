-
December 28, 2021, Tuesday
ISL: Overall performance of team was good, says NorthEast's Khalid Jamil
NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil was pleased with his team's overall performance against Mumbai City FC in the ISL ...
-
December 10, 2021, Friday
Military chopper crash: IAF constitutes tri-service Court of Inquiry
The IAF has also urged people to avoid 'uniformed speculation' over the incident.
-
November 30, 2021, Tuesday
Bill on regulation of reproductive technology to be tabled in Lok Sabha
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to table the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in Lok ...
-
November 27, 2021, Saturday
New Zealand pacer Matt Henry to return to Kent for 2022 County season
Kent Cricket has announced that New Zealand bowler Matt Henry will return to the Club for up to seven 2022 County Championship ...
-
November 27, 2021, Saturday
Study on 2 booster candidates to anticipate omicron-like mutations: Moderna
The pharma company is studying two booster candidates designed to anticipate mutations similar to the Omicron variant
-
November 27, 2021, Saturday
China signs MOU with Bhutan to resolve long-standing border issue
Continuing its assertive policy towards its neighbouring countries, China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with ...
-
November 26, 2021, Friday
Saudi Arabia to lift entry ban from six nations, including India, Pakistan
The directives will allow direct entry of fully vaccinated expatriates without the need to spend 14 days in transit outside their ...
-
November 18, 2021, Thursday
Vijay Rath Yatra will culminate with victory of SP in UP: Akhilesh Yadav
As the 'Samajwadi Party Vijay Rath Yatra' culminated on Thursday, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that Rath yatra may have ended ...
-
November 17, 2021, Wednesday
Messaging application WhatsApp developing new apps for Windows, macOS
Aggiornamenti Lumia has shared screenshots and gifs, revealing what the new software will look like and what will be its key ...
-
November 06, 2021, Saturday
Haryana's 75% job reservation for locals to come into force from Jan 15
A monthly salary ceiling of Rs 50,000 will be in place
-
November 04, 2021, Thursday
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Gujarat's Dwarka
Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur
-
November 03, 2021, Wednesday
IAF promotes Balakot air strike hero Abhinandan to Group Captain rank
The officer was involved in a dog fight with Pakistani fighter aircraft and was awarded a Shaurya Chakra for taking down an F-16 ...
-
November 01, 2021, Monday
Heavy footfall in Gujarat markets, traders optimistic about sales
Jewellery shop owners are also pretty happy with heavy crowds and have cited a declining trajectory of COVID-19 cases as a
-
October 29, 2021, Friday
Tennis star Leander Paes joins Trinamool in presence of Mamata
Earlier in the day, Bollywood actress Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu joined the TMC
-
October 27, 2021, Wednesday
MoCA's committee to review building heights within radius of airports
The Committee has met with all developer associations - CREDAI, NAREDCO, and PEATA in which height-related issues were taken in ...
-
October 26, 2021, Tuesday
Food prices surge for 3rd straight yr in Pak, inflation in double digits
"Food prices tend to go up as soon as the rates of petroleum products increase," Dawn quoted Suleri as saying.
-
October 24, 2021, Sunday
Clubhouse to soon let users pin links to top of rooms
Anyone would be allowed to add, change, or remove a link, so long as they are a moderator of a room and regardless of the number ...
-
September 24, 2021, Friday
Australian PM mentioned rationale behind AUKUS: MEA on Modi-Morrison meet
During meeting with PM Modi, his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison briefly mentioned the rationale from the Australian side ...
-
September 15, 2021, Wednesday
UN calls for release of $1.2 bn aid to Afghanistan for food, health care
The pledges in humanitarian aid announced at a high-level conference in Geneva on Monday, include funding for the flash appeal ...
-
September 07, 2021, Tuesday
Shardul Thakur 'easily' the Man of the Match in 4th Test, says Hogg
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels India all-rounder Shardul Thakur "easily" should have been the Man of the Match in the ...
