By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Cox & Kings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
- Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
- Volumes spurt at Fine Organic Industries Ltd counter
- Barometers turn volatile; breadth positive
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session
- Mindtree Ltd extends losses
- Commerce and Industry Minister reviews draft National Logistics Policy
- Nifty trades above 11,900
- KIOCL surges after signing MoUs with European firms
- China Market gains on temporary trade truce ahead of G20
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Seshasayee Paper & Boards to undertake mill development plant
Plans to invest Rs 315 crore for upgradation and modernisation of its unit Erode
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Cox & Kings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and PC Jeweller Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Provogue (India) Ltd, Trejhara Solutions Ltd, Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd and RPP Infra Projects Ltd are among the ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Volumes spurt at Fine Organic Industries Ltd counter
Fine Organic Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.09 fold spurt over two-week average ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Barometers turn volatile; breadth positive
The market witnessed sharp volatility in mid-afternoon trade as the indices recovered after briefly slipping into negative ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 449.35, down 0.88% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.54% ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Mindtree Ltd extends losses
Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 923.45, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.1% in last one year ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Commerce and Industry Minister reviews draft National Logistics Policy
Commerce and Industry Ministry to give highest priority to Logistics Sector
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Nifty trades above 11,900
Key indices firmed up once again in afternoon trade. The Nifty was trading a tad above 11900-mark. At 13:24 IST, the barometer ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
KIOCL surges after signing MoUs with European firms
KIOCL rose 9.28% to Rs 132.50 at 14:43 IST on BSE after the company said it signed pacts for sale of pellets in European market.
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
China Market gains on temporary trade truce ahead of G20
China's industrial profits recovered in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed Thursday, bolstered by ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd spurts 1.16%
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 169.5, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.42% in ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Bajaj Auto Ltd up for third consecutive session
Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 2901.65, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.84% in last one year ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd up for third straight session
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 626, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.02% in last ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Eicher Motors Ltd soars 2.57%, rises for third straight session
Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 19645, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.89% in last one ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Axis Bank Ltd rises for third straight session
Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 804.55, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.44% in last one year as ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
T.V. Today Network Ltd soars 2.54%, gains for fifth straight session
T.V. Today Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 268.05, up 2.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.49% in last ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Australia Market gains ahead of G20 Summit
Investors looked toward developments on the U.S.-China trade front, with Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping set to meet at ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Birlasoft wins 'Distinguished Partner' award at 10th Annual Oracle JD Edwards Summit
The award recognizes Birlasoft's leadership role in JD Edwards EnterpriseOne UX One, an innovative experience that enables users ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Benchmarks come off day's high; realty shares advance
The Sensex and the Nifty came off day's high in early afternoon trade. The Nifty retracted after touching 11,900-mark. At 12:24 ...