November 05, 2020, Thursday
Board of Jindal Saw approves NCD issuance of Rs 500 cr to LIC
At meeting held on 05 November 2020
November 05, 2020, Thursday
Tata Power Company update on PT Arutmin Indonesia
This IUPK is granted for an initial period of 10 (ten) years up until 1st November 2030 and is extendable in accordance with the ...
November 05, 2020, Thursday
GHCL receives CCI approval for scheme of arrangement
The scheme remains subject to receipt of other statutory and regulatory approvals, including the approvals from Stock Exchanges, ...
November 05, 2020, Thursday
Godrej Consumer Q2 PAT climbs 11% to Rs 458 cr
Godrej Consumer Products' consolidated net profit jumped 10.66% to Rs 458.02 crore on 10.83% rise in total revenue from ...
November 05, 2020, Thursday
Nifty ends above 12,100 on firm global cues
Domestic equity benchmarks ended near the day's high after a robust rally on Thursday. The Nifty managed to close above the ...
November 05, 2020, Thursday
One Point One Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.78 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Sales decline 31.98% to Rs 24.06 crore
November 05, 2020, Thursday
Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 23.49% in the September 2020 quarter
Sales rise 8.73% to Rs 902.01 crore
November 05, 2020, Thursday
Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 45.09% in the September 2020 quarter
Sales rise 38.57% to Rs 381.55 crore
November 05, 2020, Thursday
Oriental Veneer Products consolidated net profit declines 7.24% in the September 2020 quarter
Sales rise 19.35% to Rs 64.14 crore
November 05, 2020, Thursday
Acrysil consolidated net profit rises 67.98% in the September 2020 quarter
Sales rise 7.00% to Rs 75.63 crore
November 05, 2020, Thursday
Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 27.47% in the September 2020 quarter
Sales decline 23.02% to Rs 186.57 crore
November 05, 2020, Thursday
Welspun Investments & Commercials standalone net profit declines 81.72% in the September 2020 quarter
Sales decline 70.31% to Rs 0.38 crore
November 05, 2020, Thursday
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 341.19 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Sales decline 5.06% to Rs 256.66 crore
November 05, 2020, Thursday
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries standalone net profit rises 163.75% in the September 2020 quarter
Sales rise 35.00% to Rs 89.79 crore
November 05, 2020, Thursday
Aneri Fincap reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.18 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Reported sales nil
November 05, 2020, Thursday
Surbhi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Sales decline 62.18% to Rs 1.63 crore
November 05, 2020, Thursday
Novartis India reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Sales decline 18.64% to Rs 95.83 crore
November 05, 2020, Thursday
Emami gains after Q2 PAT spurts 23% to Rs 118 cr
Emami rose 1.02% to Rs 375.35 after consolidated net profit jumped 23.39% to Rs 118.45 crore on 11.32% jump in revenue from ...
November 05, 2020, Thursday
Suzuki Motor Gujarat completes construction of plant No. 3 at Hansalpur, Gujarat
SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki India
November 05, 2020, Thursday
Steel Strips Wheels receives new orders for USD 0.94 mn
This new business relationship is expected to realize annual business of close to USD 10 million in CY2021 which would be one of ...
