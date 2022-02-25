-
February 28, 2022, Monday
Metro Brands to mull interim dividend on 7 March
The shoe manufacturer on Friday announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on 7 March to consider the ...
February 28, 2022, Monday
CSB Bank reduces MCLR rate for overnight tenor
With effect from 01 March 2022
February 28, 2022, Monday
Fire breaks out at factory premises of Astral subsidiary
The fire broke out in the storage section of the factory premises and the manufacturing section of the factory was not affected ...
February 28, 2022, Monday
Metal shares gain
Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 131.6 points or 0.67% at 19838.34 at ...
February 28, 2022, Monday
SC Soft (subsidiary of Aurionpro) wins order in Costa Rica
To design, develop and supply on-board touch screen EMV validators
February 28, 2022, Monday
Board of White Organic Retail approves bonus issue of 2:1
At meeting held on 28 February 2022
February 28, 2022, Monday
Aurionpro Solutions subsidiary bags order in Costa Rica
Singapore-based SC Soft, an Aurionpro subsidiary, announced an order win to design, develop & supply on-board validators ...
February 28, 2022, Monday
Zen Tech bags export order of Rs 13.5 cr
Zen Technologies on Monday announced that it secured an export order for the supply of training equipment worth approximately Rs ...
February 28, 2022, Monday
Hindalco Industries Ltd Spurts 1.67%
Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 10.66% over last one month compared to 4.73% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.59% drop in ...
February 28, 2022, Monday
Shares drop in early trade; weak market breath
The key equity indices tumbled in early trade amid across the board selling in index pivotals. All the sectoral indices on the ...
February 28, 2022, Monday
Biocon Biologics to acquire Viatris' biosimilars business
For consideration of up to USD 3.335 billion
February 28, 2022, Monday
Biocon Biologics to acquire Viatris' biosimilars assets for up to $3.335 bln
Biocon Biologics (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon, has entered into a definitive agreement with its partner Viatris Inc.
February 28, 2022, Monday
SJVN gets Government's nod to Kinnaur Solar plant
SJVN on Friday announced that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India has granted in-principle approval for ...
February 28, 2022, Monday
Bharti Airtel, Hindalco Industries, Biocon in focus
Bharti Airtel: The telecom major on Friday said it has entered into an agreement with Vodafone Group Plc. to buy 4.7% equity in ...
February 28, 2022, Monday
Shriram Transport Finance to mull interim dividend on 5 March
The NBFC on Friday announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on 5 March to consider the recommendation of ...
February 28, 2022, Monday
Market may open slightly higher
SGX Nifty:
February 28, 2022, Monday
Merlin Industrial Development standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the December 2021 quarter
Sales rise 46.15% to Rs 0.19 crore
-
February 26, 2022, Saturday
CRISIL upgrades ratings of Fortis Healthcare
Fortis Healthcare said that CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its ratings on the bank facilities of the company to 'CRISIL AA-/CRISIL ...
-
February 26, 2022, Saturday
Brickwork Ratings reaffirms ratings of ITI
ITI said that Brickwork Ratings has reaffirmed its ratings on the enhanced bank loan facilities of the company of Rs 4,469.50 ...
-
February 26, 2022, Saturday
Board of Ducon Infratechnologies approves issue of bonus shares
On 25 February 2022
