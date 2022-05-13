-
May 13, 2022, Friday
Facor Alloys consolidated net profit rises 398.00% in the March 2022 quarter
Sales rise 12.47% to Rs 63.40 crore
May 13, 2022, Friday
Emami consolidated net profit rises 305.74% in the March 2022 quarter
Sales rise 5.42% to Rs 770.39 crore
May 13, 2022, Friday
Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Reported sales nil
May 13, 2022, Friday
Sensex, Nifty sharply pare gains; PSU banks witness bargain buying
The domestic equity barometers sharply pared gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty slipped below the 15,900 level. While FMCG, ...
May 13, 2022, Friday
Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 55.17% in the March 2022 quarter
Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 2483.86 crore
May 13, 2022, Friday
SIL Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.74 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Sales rise 487.50% to Rs 17.39 crore
May 13, 2022, Friday
Sambhaav Media consolidated net profit declines 96.90% in the March 2022 quarter
Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 14.11 crore
May 13, 2022, Friday
Facor Alloys standalone net profit rises 309.02% in the March 2022 quarter
Sales rise 13.02% to Rs 63.71 crore
May 13, 2022, Friday
Amrit Corp reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Sales rise 25.97% to Rs 17.12 crore
May 13, 2022, Friday
Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 22.68% in the March 2022 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 9.00% to Rs 17027.53 crore
May 13, 2022, Friday
State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 55.89% in the March 2022 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 9.66% to Rs 74607.57 crore
May 13, 2022, Friday
Steel Strips Wheels standalone net profit rises 9.72% in the March 2022 quarter
Sales rise 51.92% to Rs 1063.26 crore
May 13, 2022, Friday
D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 60.39% in the March 2022 quarter
Sales rise 3.37% to Rs 471.97 crore
May 13, 2022, Friday
Benchmarks scale fresh intraday high; European markets advance
The key equity benchmarks scaled fresh intraday highs in afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 16,050 mark. Autos, PSU ...
May 13, 2022, Friday
Government to boost maize production in India
May 13, 2022, Friday
CreditAccess Gramen spurts after stellar Q4 earnings
CreditAccess Gramen surged 11.26% to Rs 970.45 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 104.41% to Rs 157.13 crore on ...
May 13, 2022, Friday
Barometers hit fresh intraday high; India VIX drops nearly 5%
The key equity indices extended gains and hit fresh intraday high in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 16,000 ...
May 13, 2022, Friday
Nutricircle reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 0.25 crore
May 13, 2022, Friday
SEPC Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Umang Dairies Ltd and Nazara Technologies Ltd are among ...
May 13, 2022, Friday
L&T Construction bags order for its water & effluent treatment biz
The scope of work includes 213 Kms of raw water mild steel transmission mains, 4 pump houses along with associated electrical, ...
