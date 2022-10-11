-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
Vimta Labs allots 9963 equity shares under ESOP
The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 4,42,15,620 consisting of 2,21,07,810 equity shares ...
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
Suzlon Energy wins order for 144.9 MW wind power project
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
Adani Green announces incorporation of two renewable energy subsidiaries
The main objective of the New Subsidiaries is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of ...
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
SEBI approves proposed sale of L&T AMC to HSBC Asset Management
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
Cipla's Indore OSD plant joins World Economic Forum's Lighthouse Network
The Global Lighthouse Network is an exclusive community of manufacturing leaders from across sectors who depict an accelerated ...
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
TCS enhances capabilities of Quartz™ solution for Central Bank Digital Currency lifecycle
The digital equivalent of government-issued bank notes, a CBDC can help a central bank move towards a globalized, secure, ...
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
NMDC receives MCA approval for scheme of arrangement
The Company is in the process of complying with the requirements as envisaged in the MCA Order and the observation letters ...
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
JSW Steel joints United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative
JSW Steel has joined this global network of thousands of companies committed to taking responsible business action to pave the ...
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
Tracxn Technologies IPO subscribed 54%
The offer received bids for 1.15 crore shares as against 2.12 crore shares on offer.
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
Market slides for 3rd day, Sensex drops 844 pts, Nifty ends below 17,000 mark
Indian equity benchmarks tumbled on Tuesday, extending their fall for the third straight session amid weak global cues. The ...
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
Marksans Pharma to acquire bulk pharmaceutical formulations facility from Tevapharm
Marksans Pharma said that it has entered into a business transfer agreement with Tevapharm India to acquire its business relating ...
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
Nifty October futures trade at discount
NSE India VIX gained 4.4% as shares declined.
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 3.07%, NIFTY Crashes 1.49%
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
Barometers end with deep cuts; Nifty settles below 17,000
As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 843.79 points or 1.46% to 57,147.32. The Nifty 50 index lost ...
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
Board of Brigade Enterprises approves change in directorate
At meeting held on 11 October 2022
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
Power Grid acquires ER NER Transmission under Tariff based competitive bidding
The Inter State Transmission System comprises of Upgradation works at 400/132kV Banka (Bihar) with implementation schedule of 24 ...
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
Power Grid Corp acquires ER NER Transmission under TBCB route
Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) on Tuesday announced that it has acquired ER NER Transmission (ETL), in accordance with ...
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
ITD Cementation India wins orders worth Rs 1755 cr
1. Construction of West Container Terminal in the Port of Colombo, Sri Lanka 2. Construction of Berth and Yard facilities at ...
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
India Cements Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Dish TV India Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Repco Home Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the ...
-
October 11, 2022, Tuesday
Board of Brigade Enterprises appoints Managing Director
With effect from 12 October 2022
