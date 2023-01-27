-
January 27, 2023, Friday
Bajaj Auto jumps after reporting PAT of Rs 1,473 cr in Q3 FY23
Bajaj Auto rallied 5.42% to Rs 3, 918.70 after the two-wheeler maker's consolidated net profit rose 3.01% to Rs 1,472.70 crore on ...
January 27, 2023, Friday
Dr Reddy's Lab jumps Q3 PAT soars 76% to Rs 1,247 cr
Dr Reddy's Laboratories surged 3.41% to Rs 4,348 after the drug major's consolidated net profit jumped 76.52% to Rs 1,247.1 crore ...
January 27, 2023, Friday
FMCG shares edge higher
FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 10.75 points or 0.07% at 16092.86 at 09:47 IST.
January 27, 2023, Friday
Healthcare stocks rise
Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 33.08 points or 0.15% at 22577.37 at ...
January 27, 2023, Friday
Auto shares gain
Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 503.25 points or 1.7% at 30112.9 at 09:47 ...
January 27, 2023, Friday
Chennai Petro Q3 PAT slides 37% YoY to Rs 143 cr
Chennai Petroleum Corporation's standalone net profit declined 37.5% to Rs 142.95 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 228.83 crore ...
January 27, 2023, Friday
DLF Q3 PAT rises 37% YoY to Rs 519 cr
The realty major's consolidated net profit jumped 36.8% to Rs 519.21 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 379.48 crore recorded in Q3 ...
January 27, 2023, Friday
Manappuram Finance to consider fund raising options
During month of February 2023
January 27, 2023, Friday
Bajaj Auto Ltd Surges 5.29%, S&P BSE Auto index Gains 1.37%
Bajaj Auto Ltd has added 9.36% over last one month compared to 3.82% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.03% drop in the SENSEX
January 27, 2023, Friday
Indices trade with significant losses; market breadth in favour of sellers
The key equity indices extended their downfall from the previous sessions and edge lower in early trade on Friday. The Nifty ...
January 27, 2023, Friday
Government to offload 30 LMT wheat under Open Market Sale Scheme
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) will off load 30 LMT wheat from the Central pool stock to the market through various routes ...
January 27, 2023, Friday
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals update on its Baddi facility
The Company will engage with the agency to resolve the import alert at the earliest. The Company is committed to maintaining the ...
January 27, 2023, Friday
SJVN sells its stake in Bhutanese JVC for Rs 355 crore
SJVN said that it has sold its entire stake in the Bhutanese joint venture company (JVC) i.e, Kholongchhu Hydro Energy (KHEL), as ...
January 27, 2023, Friday
Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Lab, LTIMindtree, DLF in focus
Tata Motors: Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 1,516.14 ...
January 27, 2023, Friday
Market may open higher
SGX Nifty:
January 27, 2023, Friday
US Stocks surge on upbeat economic data
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 205.57 points, or 0.61%, to 33,949.41. The S&P500 ...
January 27, 2023, Friday
Tata Steel Long Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 236.93 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 6.75% to Rs 1790.41 crore
January 27, 2023, Friday
Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 196.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 15.71% to Rs 507.23 crore
January 27, 2023, Friday
Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 7.53% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 19.85% to Rs 42.63 crore
January 27, 2023, Friday
DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.68 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 1.93% to Rs 242.93 crore
