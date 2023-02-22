-
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
The aviation sector is bringing people closer and boosting national progress: PM
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has lauded the increase in number of airports as domestic air passenger movement touches 4.45 ...
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
Benchmarks further extend downfall; European markets open in red
The key equity barometers extended their downfall and hit fresh intraday lows in afternoon trade. After opening at 17,755.35, ...
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
Hero MotoCorp Ltd down for fifth straight session
Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2514.25, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.86% in last one ...
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
United Spirits Ltd drops for fifth straight session
United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 745, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.04% in last one ...
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
State Bank of India eases for fifth straight session
State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 515.9, down 1.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.45% in last one ...
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
Bank of Maharashtra slips for fifth straight session
Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 25.7, down 1.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.13% in last one ...
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session
IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 53.75, down 1.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.13% in last one ...
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
Canara Bank drops for fifth straight session
Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 274.4, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.75% in last one year as ...
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
Welspun Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session
Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 189.25, down 1.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 28.38% in last one ...
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
Indian Overseas Bank slips for fifth straight session
Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 24.25, down 2.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 28.38% in last ...
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
Punjab National Bank down for fifth straight session
Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 47.95, down 2.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 28.38% in last ...
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
Visaka Industries board OKs 1:5 stock split
Visaka Industries on Wednesday (23 February 2023) announced that its board has approved 5-for-1 stock split.
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
Imagicaa enters into business transfer agreement with Rajgreen Amusement Park
Separately, a shared infrastructure agreement for utilization of shared/common facilities between RAPPL and the Company was also ...
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
West Coast Paper slides on workers strike at Dandeli plant
West Coast Paper Mills slipped 4.26% to Rs 476.55 after the company said that its production at the paper and paper board ...
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
Australia Market extends losses
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 15.22 points, or 0.21%, to 7,336.30. The broader All Ordinaries ...
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
SJVN announces appointment of nominee director
SJVN announces appointment of nominee director
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
Sapphire Foods plans to hike stake in Maldives-based GFIPL
The QSR company on Tuesday (21 February 2023) announced that it will increase its stake in Gamma Island Food (GIFPL) to 75% from ...
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
Rajesh Rai takes over as Chairman and MD of ITI
Rajesh Rai takes over as Chairman and MD of ITI
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting to address shared global challenges of 21st century
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
February 22, 2023, Wednesday
Nifty slides below 17,650; Sensex tumbles 642 pts; VIX spurts nearly 7%
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 642.26 points or 1.06% to 60,030.46. The Nifty 50 index lost ...
