January 19, 2019, Saturday
Simone Biles to be first guest on Priyanka Chopra's YouTube show
Actress Priyanka Chopra on Saturday announced US Olympic gold medallist gymnast Simone Biles will be the first guest on her ...
January 19, 2019, Saturday
Trump-Kim summit: Second meeting by February-end
US President Donald Trump is to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for a second summit by the end of February, the White House ...
January 19, 2019, Saturday
US stocks trade higher amid trade prospects
US stocks traded on an upbeat note on Friday amid growing expectations on potential progress in trade talks between the United ...
January 19, 2019, Saturday
Kumaraswamy questions Modi's commitment to remove corruption
Accusing the BJP of using money power to destabilise his government by poaching Congress legislators, Karnataka Chief Minister ...
January 19, 2019, Saturday
I-League: Chennai City beat Aizawl 4-3, inch closer to I-League title
Sandro Rodriguez scored on either side of the half and Pedro Manzi helped himself score arguably the goal of the season and ...
January 19, 2019, Saturday
Sri Lanka wants to take back all Tamil refugees from India
Sri Lanka wants to take back all Sri Lankan Tamil refugees who are now in India, country's High Commissioner to India Austin ...
January 18, 2019, Friday
GoAir to start Kannur-Muscat flight on Feb 28
Budget airline GoAir on Friday said it would operate three direct weekly flights between Kannur in Kerala and Muscat from ...
January 18, 2019, Friday
First UAE research prize for scientist CNR Rao
Eminent Indian scientist C.N.R. Rao has been conferred with the first Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Research by ...
January 18, 2019, Friday
Telangana to spend Rs 1.17 lakh crore on irrigation projects
Telangana will spend about Rs 1.17 lakh crore during the next five years to complete all projects to irrigate 1.25 crore acres, ...
January 18, 2019, Friday
Young scientist programme, Chandrayaan-2 among top priorities this year: ISRO
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced a 'young scientists programme' under which three school ...
January 18, 2019, Friday
Jaitley calls newspaper report on Rafale jet 'fudged arithmatic'
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday described as "fudged arithmatic" a newspaper article on the Rafale fighter jet deal which ...
January 18, 2019, Friday
Bhatti Vikramarka appointed Telangana CLP leader
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as the leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in ...
January 18, 2019, Friday
Sitharaman decides to induct women in military police
Enhancing representation of women in armed forces, Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said the government has taken a ...
January 18, 2019, Friday
Naveen writes to Modi for special status to Odisha
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday once again wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding Special Category Status ...
January 18, 2019, Friday
Purdue University celebrates its 150th anniversary with astronaut Jerry Ross
The Purdue University on Friday celebrated its 150th Anniversary in Mumbai with Astronaut and its alumnus Jerry Ross in a ...
January 18, 2019, Friday
WCD ministry files FIR against NGO accused of misutilising govt fund
The Women and Child Development Ministry has filed an FIR against NGO Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) for misusing ...
January 18, 2019, Friday
Rainfall, cold wave to hit northwest India next week
Widespread rainfall accompanied by cold wave-like conditions would engulf entire northwest India next week, the India ...
January 18, 2019, Friday
NGT raps Environment Ministry for failure to amend guidelines to check tree felling
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday slammed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) for not ...
January 18, 2019, Friday
Mamata's anti-BJP rally draws political who's who, set to kickstart opposition campaign for LS polls (Preview)
The stage is set for a mega anti-BJP rally at the historic Brigade Parade ground here on Saturday, that would virtually ...
January 18, 2019, Friday
P&W says engine meets safety standards, but backs DGCA order
A day after the aviation regulator restricted the Airbus A320 Neo aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines from ...