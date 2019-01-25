By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
January 25, 2019, Friday
Rose Valley chit fund scam: Bengal film producer Shrikant Mohta sent to jail
Bengal film producer Shrikant Mohta, who was arrested by CBI in the Rose Valley chit fund scam, was sent to jail on Friday.
January 25, 2019, Friday
UP CM greets Pranab Mukherjee
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday congratulated former President Pranab Mukherjee for being chosen for the ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
Digital technology making machine tools smarter: Siemens
If disruptive technologies have redefined software services and products, digital technology and manufacturing are making machine ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
Decision on Priyanka's entry into politics was taken some years back: Rahul
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the decision on the entry of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's into politics was ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
Andhra Pradesh CM asks people to have more children
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asked people to have more children or to at least take the ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
L&T's Q3 standalone net profit up 34%
Industrial conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday reported a 33.8 per cent increase in its standalone net profit for ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
Padma Vibhushan for Teejan Bai, Kuldeep Nayyar gets Padma Bhushan
Noted vocal folk singer Teejan Bai, eminent journalist Kuldeep Nayyar, film actor Manoj Bajpayee, cricketer Gautam Gambhir were ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
Nanaji Deshmukh, Sangh ideologue who established RSS in UP (Profile)
Nanaji Deshmukh, an RSS ideologue who rose under the tutelage of Sangh stalwart M.S. Golwalkar, was known for his social work ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
BJP alleges link between arrested Bengali producer and ruling party
A day after he was arrested by CBI in the Rose Valley ponzi scam, the BJP on Friday hinted at Bengali film producer Shrikant ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
BJP harassing opposition parties: Mamata (Lead, with Correction)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using government agencies to ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
PWL: Sarita keeps UP Dangal in the hunt for semis
Sarita upset MP Yodha captain Pooja Dhanda 6-5 to give UP Dangal a much needed win and stay in contention for the semis in the ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
Indonesian champion Ginting out of Indonesian Masters
Japanese top seed Kento Momota beat Indonesian defending champion Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-9, 21-10 in the quarterfinals of ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
Bharat Ratna for Pranab, Nanaji Deshmukh and Bhupen Hazarika
The Government on Friday night announced Bharat Ratna for former President Pranab Mukherjee, a Congressman all his life, Nanaji ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
Subhash Chandra apologises as Zee Group shares crash on media report of money laundering post-demo (Repeating for all)
In an "open letter" on Friday, Subhash Chandra, Chairman, ZEE & Essel Group, apologised to bankers, NBFCs & mutual funds ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
Olympic champ to skip Athletics Indoor Tour, focus on World Cross Country
Olympic 5,000 metre silver medallist Hellen Obiri of Kenya has changed her mind and will skip the IAAF Indoor Tour to compete in ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
Olympic marathon champ Sumgong banned for eight years for doping
Rio Olympic marathon champion Jemimah Sumgong may never return to active competition after her four-year ban was doubled to eight ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
Indonesia Masters: Saina enters semis, Sindhu crashes out
Indian star Saina Nehwal defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in straight games to enter the semi-finals of the Indonesia ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
CBI books Hooda in land allocation case, raids 20 places in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab (Intro Roundup)
More than a year after registering a preliminary inquiry, the CBI on Friday booked former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
SC constitutes new bench to hear Ayodhya title suit matter
The Supreme Court on Friday reconstituted the five-judge bench to hear a batch of petitions challenging the 2010 Allahabad High ...
January 25, 2019, Friday
Zee Group shares crash on media report of money laundering post-demo (Repeating for all)
Zee Group on Friday suffered a loss in market capitalisation to the tune of Rs. 14,000 crore after the shares of its ...