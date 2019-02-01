By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- HC rejects plea to advance hearing on JNMF issue
- Installation art makes presence felt at India Art Fair
- TDS on post office deposits up
- This in not Budget, but BJP manifesto for LS polls: Congress
- Sircar 'won't have time' to direct biopic on George Fernandes
- Goyal showers tax sops, reaches out to farmers, unorganized labour
- Finals of FC Bayern Youth Cup India starts on Saturday
- Trump enters 2020 election cycle with massive fundraising
- Pavon helps Boca Juniors rise to fifth
- Anti-black money moves brought Rs 1.3 lakh cr income to tax: Goyal
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
Government doles out sops for MSME, unorganised sectors
Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced a 2 per cent interest subvention for the MSME sector and Rs 3,000 monthly ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
Election bonanza for middle class, tax exemption limit up at Rs 5 lakh
In a bonanza for the country's middle class in an election year, the government on Friday proposed various tax sops including tax ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
Rado announces Star Prize India at India Art Fair
Swiss watchmaker Rado announced the first ever Rado Star Prize India and opened calls for design project entries by upcoming ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
Jailed journalists file appeal with Myanmar's SC
The lawyers for two jailed Reuters journalists on Friday filed an appeal with Myanmars Supreme Court against the seven-year ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
Explanation sought for Kolkata Police Commissioner's absence at meeting
The Election Commission (EC) has sought an explanation from the West Bengal government for the absence of city Police ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
1,330 cr provided for women protection, empowerment: Goyal
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the government has provided Rs 1,330 crore for the protection and empowerment of ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
Directors can't be self-obsessed: Mishti Chakraborty
Actress Mishti Chakraborty, who had earlier said that she was "hugely disappointed" to see the final screen time given to her ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
Paswan calls Interim Budget 'second surgical strike'
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan called the Interim Budget 2019-20 the "second surgical strike" by ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
Interim Budget a damp squib: Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday called the Interim Budget a "damp squib" and nothing close to "real terms".
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
Parrikar admitted to AIIMS cancer department
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been admitted to the cancer department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
Higuain, Piatek, Boateng notable moves in Serie A transfer window
Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain's move from AC Milan to Chelsea, Poland's Krzysztof Piatek's move to replace him at the Milan ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
Average rate of inflation down to 4.6%: Goyal
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the government has broken the "back of back-breaking inflation" as it was able to ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
HC rejects plea to advance hearing on JNMF issue
The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected the Central government's plea for getting an early hearing on the Jawaharlal Nehru ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
Installation art makes presence felt at India Art Fair
While paintings and sculptures seem to remain the all-time favourites at the ongoing India Art Fair here, a special space ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
TDS on post office deposits up
In a major relief to small savers, the TDS threshold on interest on bank and post office deposits has been raised to Rs 40,000 in ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
This in not Budget, but BJP manifesto for LS polls: Congress
The Congress on Friday dubbed the Interim Budget as the "BJP manifesto", saying the entire exercise was aimed at wooing voters ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
Sircar 'won't have time' to direct biopic on George Fernandes
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar says a biopic on the late trade union leader and politician George Fernandes is a very interesting ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
Goyal showers tax sops, reaches out to farmers, unorganized labour
Breaking all conventions in an election year Interim Budget, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday showered tax sops for the ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
Finals of FC Bayern Youth Cup India starts on Saturday
As many as top-10 qualifying schools will battle it out against each other in the National Finals of the sixth edition of the FC ...
-
February 01, 2019, Friday
Trump enters 2020 election cycle with massive fundraising
US President Donald Trumps campaign and affiliated committees raised over $21 million in the last three months of 2018, entering ...