-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
BSF seizes 4.7 kg of heroin in Punjab
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized 4.7 kg of heroin along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
Silento set to perform in India for the first time
American rapper Silento will make his debut in India with a performance in Mumbai.
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
Golfer Tvesa takes lead in 3rd leg of Hero Women's Pro Tour
Golfer Tvesa Malik moved into a familiar pole position at the end of the opening day of the third leg of the Hero womens Pro Tour ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
Esha Gupta pens apology letter to Nigerian footballer
Bollywood actress and Arsenal supporter Esha Gupta, who faced anger on social media for making racist remarks against Alexander ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
SIT to probe persecution charges against Kundan shelter home caretaker
Madhya Pradesh Police have launched a probe involving the caretaker of a women shelter home in Ratlam district for alleged ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
'MasterChef Australia' winner enjoys travel
"MasterChef Australia" season one winner Julie Goodwin says winning the show changed her life in an interesting way, and helped ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
SC order halted 'anarchist' Mamata's histrionics: Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said "anarchist Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's political histrionics" were brought to a ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
I-League: Indian Arrows stun champions Minerva, notch-up fifth win
Indian Arrows stunned champions Minerva Punjab FC 2-1 at the Kalinga Stadium to notch-up their fifth win of the I-League season ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
Russia, Turkey reaffirm support for Maduro after EU move
Russia and Turkey on Tuesday reiterated their support for Venezuela's increasingly-cornered President Nicolas Maduro and ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
It was not nerves, says Liverpool coach after draw with West Ham
The battle for the Premier League title is now a "three horse race" according to Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp, after his side ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
Assam Minister terms Mamata's allegation frivolous, baseless
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday called "frivolous and baseless" the charge made against him by West Bengal ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
10 killed in Paris building inferno, suspect arrested (Third Lead)
At least 10 people, including a baby, were killed and over 30 injured in a fire at an eight-storey building here on Tuesday. A ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
Home Secretary chairs meet on Kartarpur project
Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a high level meeting on Tuesday to fast-track the implementation of the Kartarpur corridor ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
Digitally invested AUM may grow 80% in 2019: Report
Digitally invested Assets Under Management (AUM) are likely to grow 80 per cent to Rs 450 billion in 2019, said a report said on ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
Adityanath won't win another election from UP: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday came down heavily on her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
Indian communication satellite GSAT-31 set for launch on Wednesday
All is set for the launch of India's 40th communication satellite GSAT-31 early on Wednesday by an Ariane 5 rocket belonging to ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
Opposition a 'gang of corrupt', says BJP's UP chief
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Mahendra Nath Pandey on Tuesday slammed the Samajwadi Party for extending ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
Taliban kill 41 Afghan security men in attacks
As many as 41 Afghan security force personnel were killed and 15 others injured in attacks by Taliban militants at security ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
Defence Minister meets families of pilots killed in IAF plane crash
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met the families of the two pilots killed in the Indian Air Force (IAF) plane ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
India services PMI growth eases further in January
Slowdown in new work orders decelerated the growth of India's service sector activity in January, an economic data point showed ...