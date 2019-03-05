By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Rajnath to inaugurate 28 projects of paramilitary, police organisations
- Most of Modi's important ministers are Rajya Sabha members
- 4 Nigerians held for cheating via matrimonial sites
- DCW seeks total ban on acid sale in Delhi
- 9.7 per cent salary hike seen in 2019
- China allows Tesla Model 3 into country after brief halt
- GMR doesn't account for Chhattisgarh power plant's Rs 2,250 cr diminution, defends move
- SPV for proposed Kanniyakumari port launched
- India edge past Australia in 2nd ODI
- We are with nation, armed forces, but against Modi, BJP: Mamata
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Rajnath to inaugurate 28 projects of paramilitary, police organisations
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday will inaugurate 28 major projects of paramilitary forces, the Delhi Police and ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Most of Modi's important ministers are Rajya Sabha members
Most ministers -- 12 of the 25 cabinet ministers -- in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet are Rajya Sabha members with few of ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
4 Nigerians held for cheating via matrimonial sites
Four Nigerian nationals were arrested from Greater Noida for cheating people on matrimonial websites through fake profiles ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
DCW seeks total ban on acid sale in Delhi
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) here on Tuesday issued a notice to the Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) in the Delhi ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
9.7 per cent salary hike seen in 2019
The salary increment projections across most industries in 2019 would be 9.7 per cent, said a survey on Tuesday.
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
China allows Tesla Model 3 into country after brief halt
After temporarily holding Tesla cars at customs, China on Tuesday allowed 1,600 Model 3 sedans to enter the country, according to ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
GMR doesn't account for Chhattisgarh power plant's Rs 2,250 cr diminution, defends move
Infrastructure conglomerate GMR Group has not accounted for diminution of GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd's (GCEL) value to the tune ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
SPV for proposed Kanniyakumari port launched
Union Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan on Tuesday launched a special purpose vehicle (SPV) Kanniyakumari Port Ltd ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
India edge past Australia in 2nd ODI
A brilliant century by skipper Virat Kohli and a disciplined bowling effort saw India defeat Australia by eight runs in the ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
We are with nation, armed forces, but against Modi, BJP: Mamata
Renewing her attack on the Narendra Modi government over the Pulwama terror strike, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Sculpture exhibition featuring diverse artworks inaugurated
"Delhi for Sculpt II", a concept exhibition of public arts, sculptures and installations, was inaugurated by Lt. Governor Anil ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
SpiceJet to operate 12 new direct flights
Budget carrier SpiceJet will operate 12 new direct flights encompassing international and regional sectors as well as regular ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
RBI to inject durable liquidity worth Rs 12,500 cr
To ease liquidity concerns, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it will inject Rs 12,500 crore through open market ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Top Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist held in Tripura
An Indian member of the terror group Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) was arrested in Tripura on Tuesday, a top police ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Air strikes in Pakistan hurt some in India too: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday took a jibe at the Opposition saying the Indian Air Force (IAF) had conducted air ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
PM to unveil development projects in Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday unveil development projects across energy, health and education sectors in ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
IndiGo commences 3-day Holi sale, fares start at Rs 899
Budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday commenced a three-day special Holi sale across its network.
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Oppo launches F11, F11 Pro in India
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, here on Tuesday, launched two new smartphones, "F11" and "F11 Pro," starting at Rs 19,990.
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Pope Francis to visit Morocco, conduct mass
Pope Francis will visit Morocco at the end of the month and conduct mass on March 31 in the presence of 10,000 people, many of ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
India win 2nd ODI by 8 runs
India defeated Australia by eight runs in the second ODI, here on Tuesday.