April 10, 2019, Wednesday
Losing 4 wickets in powerplay didn't help: Karthik
It was billed as the clash of the titans, but Kolkata Knight Riders failed to even get off the mark against Chennai Super Kings ...
April 10, 2019, Wednesday
Tusk suggests Brexit delay of up to year
European Council President Donald Tusk says the EU should consider offering the UK a "flexible" delay to Brexit of up to a year, ...
April 10, 2019, Wednesday
Harbhajan, Tahir maturing like old wine: Dhoni
They are both in the home stretch of their careers, but Chennai Super Kings spin duo Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir once again ...
April 10, 2019, Wednesday
Dial down big, fat Goan wedding: EC to Congress leader
Goa's poll officials want wedding celebrations of Congress candidate for the Shiroda Assembly bypoll Mahadev Naik's son, Pankaj ...
April 10, 2019, Wednesday
Japanese F-35 fighter crashes into Pacific
The wreckage of a Japanese F-35 stealth fighter jet was found on Wednesday, a day after it disappeared from radar over the ...
April 10, 2019, Wednesday
Netanyahu, challenger both claim victory in Israeli elections
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party had a lead of less than two per cent over the centrist Blue and White ...
April 10, 2019, Wednesday
David Malpass takes office as World Bank president
David Malpass on Tuesday took office as the president of the World Bank Group, and said he looks forward to undertaking the task ...
April 10, 2019, Wednesday
Trump rails against court defeat on asylum
US President Donald Trump has lashed out at a judge for blocking his policy of sending asylum seekers to Mexico to await court ...
April 10, 2019, Wednesday
Israel's Gantz hails 'historic day', vows forming next govt
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main rival, Benny Gantz, declared victory in parliamentary elections on Tuesday ...
April 10, 2019, Wednesday
US threatens tariffs on $11 bn of Europe goods
The US is threatening to impose tariffs on European goods worth billions of dollars, intensifying a long-running dispute over ...
April 10, 2019, Wednesday
US actress hit with more charges in college admissions scam
Actress Lori Loughlin and 15 other wealthy parents now face an additional charge of money laundering as part of the growing ...
April 10, 2019, Wednesday
May meeting Macron for Brexit delay request
UK Prime Minister Theresa May is holding last-minute Brexit talks with the French President Emmanuel Macron, with the UK due to ...
April 10, 2019, Wednesday
Nyay has amazing resonance, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that party's Nyuntam Aay Yojana (Nyay) was a powerful idea which has an ...
April 10, 2019, Wednesday
Expect Mueller report within a week: AG William Barr
Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday said he expects to release a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report ...
April 10, 2019, Wednesday
Congress in fix over two Alpesh Thakur aides in fray
Less than a month after he was won over by the Congress leadership, maverick legislator Alpesh Thakore seems to have decided to ...
April 10, 2019, Wednesday
Japanese F-35 jet goes missing over Pacific
A Japanese F-35 stealth fighter, one of the world's most-advanced warplanes, has gone missing over the Pacific Ocean, Japanese ...
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
With 660 cr assets, Nakul richer than father Kamal Nath
Nakul Nath, who seeks to succeed Kamal Nath as the Chhindwara MP, is much more affluent than his father. His affidavit filed ...
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
172 file nominations for April 29 vote in Rajasthan
For the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan that will go to polls on April 29, 172 candidates have filed nomination ...
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
All-round Chennai thrash KKR to go on top of table
All-round Chennai Super Kings made short work of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), thrashing them by seven wickets in a lopsided ...
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
Centre appoints key management personnel in 3 PSBs
The Central government on Tuesday made key management appointments to several public sector banks (PSBs).