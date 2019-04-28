By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
April 28, 2019, Sunday
Case filed against Delhi Minister for poll code breach
A case was filed against Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai for violating the Model Code of Conduct by ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
EC looking into Trinamool complaint to bar Khali from campaign
The Election Commission (EC) is enquiring into a complaint lodged by West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress that wrestler Khali ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
EC keeps Trinamool's Mondal 'under strict surveillance'
The Election Commission has decided to keep Trinamool Congress' Birbhum district President Anubrata Mondal "under strict ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
Congress promises to address sealing, GST in Delhi
J.P. Agarwal, the Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, here on Sunday, promised to address the sealing ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
Russell blitzkrieg helps KKR post 232/2 against MI
Promoted to No. 3 for the first time this season, Andre Russell bludgeoned a typically whirlwind 80* while Shubman Gill and Chris ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
11 women in fray for Haryana LS polls
Only 11 women candidates are contesting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, a senior official said here on Sunday.
April 28, 2019, Sunday
Indian ships reach South Korea for joint exercise
Indian naval ships Kolkata and Shakti on Sunday arrived at South Korea's Busan to participate in the ADMM-Plus Maritime Security ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
Maken campaigns among government employees, traders
Former Union Minister and Congress leader Ajay Maken who is contesting from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat on Sunday held meetings ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
Exposures in RCFL, RHFL safe: Reliance Mutual Fund
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM) Sunday said the interests of Reliance Mutual Fund (RMF) investors are fully ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
AAP raising statehood issue to hide failures: BJP
Union Minister Vijay Goel here on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over full statehood demand, saying he was raising ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
Key constituencies going to polls on Monday
As many as 72 Lok Sabha constituencies across nine states will go to the polls on Monday in the fourth phase of the seven-phase ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
13 Rajasthan LS seats to go to polls on Monday
Over 2.57 crore voters will decide the fate of 115 candidates -- 108 men and seven women -- in Rajasthan's first phase of polling ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
Sitharaman in Kyrgzstan for SCO Defence Ministers meet
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday reached Kyrgzstan for a meeting of the Defence Ministers of the Shanghai ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
Sachin explains MI mentor role, VVS steps down from CAC (2nd Lead)
Sachin Tendulkar has replied to BCCI Ombudsman D.K. Jain in the matter of an alleged conflict of interest against him as member ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
Opposition slams Modi for raking up his caste
The Opposition leaders on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raking up his caste during an election rally in ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
Special focus on security in Bengal's fourth phase
After reports of violence and death of a voter in the previous phases of polls, the office of West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
BJP picks Parrikar's aide over son for Panaji bypoll
The BJP on Sunday nominated late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's aide Sidharth Kuncalienkar as its candidate for the Panaji ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
Delhi won't vote for those against sedition law: Harsh Vardhan
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that people of the ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
Best-ever show by Indians at Asian Wrestling meet
India's Greco-Roman wrestlers finished their campaign on a high with two more medals -- a silver through Harpreet Singh (82kg) ...
April 28, 2019, Sunday
Khaira alleges Badals cleared in firing incident, police deny
Punjab Ekta Party President Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had "cheated" the Sikh ...