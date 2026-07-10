16th Finance Commission's balance and tilt in Centre-state fiscal ties

The Constitution assigns the responsibility of balancing the fiscal capacities and needs of the Union and the states to the Finance Commission. Appointed every five years, the Commission is mandated, inter alia, to recommend the sharing of taxes between the Union and the states and among the states inter se, and the giving of grants-in-aid of revenue to the states. The commissions make recommendations based on the projected fiscal capacities and needs of the Union and the states for the ensuing five years. This is followed by determining the shares between the Union and states and between the states inter se in the divisible pool of taxes, which comprises the Central tax collections netted for the cost of collection and excluding the revenue from cesses and surcharges. In determining the relative shares of the states, the commission broadly considers indicators representing revenue and cost disabilities and expenditure needs. In this task, judgements are unavoidable and as Justice P V Rajamannar, the chairman of the Fourth Finance Commission observed that the Commissions’ recommendations are a “... gamble on the personal views of five persons, or a majority of them”. Nevertheless, in exercising these judgements, they are expected to follow (1) the assignment system detailed in the Seventh Schedule; (2) concerns about macroeconomic stability and the developmental needs of the Union and states; and (3) clarity in functional domains. As an arbiter and a semi-judicial expert body, the Commission is expected to be impartial.

Originally, proceeds from only the personal income tax and union excise duty were shareable. The 80th amendment of the Constitution, based on the recommendation of the Tenth Finance Commission, included all Union taxes in the divisible pool. Interestingly, until the Sixth Finance Commission, the devolution formula focused mainly on the vertical imbalance and not surprisingly, the inter se shares were determined mainly on the basis of population with marginal weight (10-20 per cent) assigned to collection of personal income tax and about 10 per cent assigned to backwardness in union excise duty. The horizontal imbalance was determined mainly through the unconditional grants under Article 275. However, with the Seventh Finance Commission sharply raising the states’ share of taxes and assigning high weight to the equity factor in the formula, the tax devolution assumed the objective of dealing with both vertical and horizontal imbalances, and Article 275 grants were relegated as an instrument to target states’ residual fiscal needs.

From this viewpoint, the Sixteenth Finance Commission’s recommendation of retaining the tax devolution at 41 per cent, while discontinuing the revenue deficit grants, rebalances the fiscal stance in the Centre’s favour. This is done without providing any evidence of the Centre’s increasing fiscal needs vis-à-vis the states. The argument that the method of determining the revenue deficit grants entails perverse incentives cannot be sufficient — the methodology of determining grants could have been changed or the devolution share raised to maintain the balance. The decision to rebalance in the Centre’s favour is difficult to justify, particularly as it continues to spend considerable resources on centrally sponsored schemes on the functions on the state list besides committing large amounts to Rozgar melas, subsidies and transfers. Furthermore, the Union government continues to erode the divisible pool by levying cesses and surcharges.

For the horizontal distribution of devolved taxes, the Sixteenth Finance Commission has assigned 42.5 per cent weight to the income distance factor, 17.5 per cent to population, 10 per cent each to area and forest cover, and 10 per cent to a new factor: Contribution of a state’s share to the national gross domestic product (GDP). Compared to its predecessor’s recommendation, the weights to the income distance and demographic performance factors were reduced 2.5 percentage points each, and that of area by 5 percentage points. The commission also dispensed with the 2.5 per cent weight assigned to the tax effort factor. It changed the way these factors are measured. For demographic performance, instead of taking the inverse of fertility change, it took the inverse of population growth between the 1971 and 2011 Censuses. Similarly, the forest cover variable was weighted by its density.