25 years of A R Rahman's Airtel jingle: A timeless lesson in branding

Five notes. One flute. A hum that has played more than 1.5 billion times a day for 25 years. In 2026, A R Rahman’s Airtel signature tune completes a quarter-century, and it may still be the most-heard piece of music ever composed in India.

When Airtel launched in 1995, mobile phones were for the elite. By 2001, the market was opening up rapidly. Bharti Airtel wanted a brand idea that could cross language, literacy, and income barriers. The brief to us at Rediffusion DY&R was simple: “Make India feel connected.”

The idea was entirely that of Gullu Sen, our national creative director. He called Rahman. The brief: 3-5 seconds, no words, ownable globally. Rahman locked himself in his London studio, picked up a flute, and recorded a few takes. One of them stuck. Five notes. Ascending. Optimistic. Human.

Genius Gullu turned the tune into an unforgettable campaign. It launched across media, and caller tunes and tones. And it worked instantly. Within days, the tune was being whistled on trains, hummed in classrooms, and mimicked on Nokia keypads.

Rahman’s film songs run five to six minutes. The basic Airtel jingle runs only four seconds and has five notes. Yet its reach dwarfs most soundtracks. As I said, Gullu’s genius and Rahman’s wizardry. So what was the magic?

1. Simplicity is recall: Neuroscience says three to seven notes is the brain’s “earworm sweet spot.” Think Intel’s four-note chime. Airtel’s five-note tune sits in the same league. A child in Kochi and a farmer in Kapurthala can hum it identically.

2. Ubiquity is equity: The tune plays when you recharge, when you call customer care, in Airtel stores, on billboards, and in more than 100 television commercials (TVCs). Kantar’s 2023 BrandZ study estimated it to be the most recalled sonic asset in India ever, ahead of any film song.

3. Emotion over information: There are no words to translate, no actor to age, no trend to date. The tune signals “connection” — the core promise of telecom. In 2001, that meant voice. In 2026, it means data, 5G, and UPI. The tune still fits.

The Airtel tune is today 25 years old, with 100 versions but one identity. A smart sonic logo doesn’t die. It evolves. Airtel has re-orchestrated the tune every decade without replacing it.

2013: Rahman re-recorded it with 70 musicians from the Budapest Symphony Orchestra for Airtel’s 18th anniversary.

2017: A Carnatic version was created with flute, sitar, and tabla for the South Indian market.

2021: Choirs, EDM (electronic dance music) drops, and regional folk versions were done for the 20-year mark.

2026: A “25-year remix” with Rahman has been suggested by our team for pure nostalgia (we are no longer their agency) bringing together artistes from across India to show how one tune can sound local everywhere. Airtel will decide.

Rahman himself has called the Airtel piece his “shortest, yet most global composition.” In interviews, he’s said he never expected a four-second piece to outlive most of his films.

The Airtel tune is in some ways bigger than Airtel. It’s a meme. It’s a ringtone. It’s a test for karaoke apps. It’s the default “phone sound” in Bollywood films when a director doesn’t want to pay for a mobile tone. It also changed Indian advertising. Before 2001, jingles were wordy, regional, and disposable. After Airtel, brands chased sonic logos but none reached Airtel’s scale. More importantly, it made Indian brands believe that world-class sound design could come from India. It gave agencies permission to approach composers like Rahman, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and Amit Trivedi with five-second briefs.

The Airtel tune is actually the return on investment (RoI) on a hum. Nielsen’s 2024 study on audio branding found that brands with consistent sonic identities saw 46 per cent higher ad recall. Airtel is the case study. You can mute a TVC. You can scroll past a post. You can’t scroll past a sound you’ve heard 10,000 times.

Airtel could have changed the tune in 2010 when 3G launched, or in 2016 when Jio arrived. It didn’t. It refreshed the orchestration, not the notes. Consistency + evolution > reinvention, and that has helped.

Not everything should live 25 years. If a brand keeps replaying the same tune, it risks sounding old. Airtel’s gamble has been to keep the notes, change the context. The 2001 version feels like a flute in a field. The 2021 version feels like a stadium. Same DNA, new clothes.

That balance is hard. Most brands either kill their equity or milk it to death. Airtel is the latter.