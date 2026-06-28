A failure to cool: Heat, smog and ignored public-health emergencies

That at least is what the current academic estimation is. According to a study by the Lancet journal in 2024, exposure to extreme heat in 2024 caused India to lose 247 billion potential labour hours, especially for manual labourers; the economic loss the country suffered, according to the researchers, was almost $200 billion. Another study, conducted by two academics at the University of California in Berkeley, found that a single day of extreme heat in India causes about 3,400 excess deaths across the country. This would increase the longer the heat wave continues, with a five-day stretch of excessively high temperatures killing 30,000 people.

It should be absolutely clear to everyone that this is not normal; the problem has been significantly worsened by the effects of climate change. The Lancet study found that, of India’s 20 days of excess heat a year, almost a third were caused by global warming. This number would only increase over time.

The deadly summers across much of the country, particularly when the monsoon is delayed, have a flip side — the hazy, life-threatening winter air that infests many cities, particularly in the Indo-Gangetic plain. These, too, have become worse in recent years with the continued burning of fossil fuels and agricultural waste, and they too cause hundreds of excess deaths every day.

But it is amply clear that Indian voters do not seem to expect that their leaders, whether at state or national level, prioritise these public-health crises. The contrast is often drawn to the People’s Republic of China: Although it is not a democracy, its leadership was sufficiently spooked by anti-pollution demonstrations in the early 2010s to act effectively to clean up the air in big cities, including the capital of Beijing.

In India, it is possible that so much more is on the ballot in every election that there is little space for issues such as public health. Whatever the reason, the consequence is that politicians seem to be in no hurry to address these issues, even as the threats posed by the environment to lives and the broader economy are so very evident.

The difference is instructive. For the authoritarian technocracy that runs China, public-health failures would be seen as a crisis of legitimacy. Given that its claim to power rests on its promise to deliver prosperity and social order, poor urban conditions could immediately be seen as it failing to live up to its side of the bargain. This would have compelled it to act. Once it did, it could do so largely unrestrained by questions of domestic vetoes.

India, as a democracy, should in theory be more receptive to its citizens’ immediate needs. If hundreds of people are dying because of heat waves in cities every summer, and hundreds more are being killed by unbreathable winter air, a government that depends upon their votes should feel a greater pressure to act swiftly than one that remains in power only on the basis of obviously manufactured consent.

But this overlooks the fact that Indian democracy has successfully depoliticised more and more aspects of daily life. In other words, political organisation around issues such as the local environment, health, or air and water quality, is less and less possible. Nobody would be surprised if some identity group created a political-pressure organisation — indeed, that is considered normal. But if those angered by some public-health or environmental issue did so, it would be considered suspicious, if not seditious.

The depoliticisation of public health means that no elected politician in India at any level believes that inaction on excess heat, winter smog, or water quality will cause them to lose re-election. And, over time, this means that environmental harm or the lack of adaptation to climate change becomes, in the eyes of voters themselves, less a political issue than some sort of act of god, a simple feature of India’s geography rather than something that human ingenuity must address through the state.

There are policies that can address the excess deaths caused by heat every year. Multiple cities have developed heat-action plans; Delhi’s was even notified, albeit only when a heat wave a couple of years ago caused people to notice that the government was sitting on it without doing anything. The various possible actions, some of which are included in these heat plans, include shifting working hours; greening urban spaces and creating more shade; expanding the reach of air-cooling and air-conditioning devices, as well as creating public air-cooled spaces; changing the reflective nature of roofs and walls; and so on.

Researchers at the Flemish Institute of Technological Research in Belgium have calculated for the World Bank that, by 2050, the number of excess heat-related deaths in India would increase by 50 per cent in a baseline scenario and the hit to urban gross domestic product would rise to about 4 per cent. They found that some activities, such as increasing tree canopy and putting in reflective roofs, were particularly easy to implement and had a major effect in reducing deaths and lost work-hours.