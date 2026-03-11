A Finance Commission that questions states but spares the Union government

As Justice P V Rajamannar, the chairman of the Fourth Finance Commission, stated, the assessment is a “...gamble on the personal views of five persons, or a majority of them.” Nevertheless, in exercising these judgements, they are expected to follow (i) the assignment system detailed in the Seventh Schedule; (ii) concerns about macroeconomic stability and the developmental needs of the Union and individual states; and (iii) clarity in functional domains. As the Commission is supposed to be an arbiter and a semi-judicial expert body, it is required to be impartial.

The Sixteenth Finance Commission states that its approach was to consider the “available” and “required” revenue resources with the Union and the states to bridge the gap and to estimate additional revenue effort and expenditure economy at both levels of government to “rework the available” and “required” resources, repeating the exercise until the acceptable balance is achieved. The shares in the divisible pool are determined in line with this balance (p.18).

While making the assessment of Union government finances, the Commission is quite appreciative of the restraint exercised by the Union government during the pandemic and the reduction in deficits and debt since the spike that took place in the pandemic year. However, it simply ignores the fact that, except in 2007-08, in none of the years since the FRBM Act was adopted in August, 2003 has the Union government complied with the deficit and debt targets set by successive Finance Commissions, on one pretext or another.

Ironically, the target itself should have been revised downwards as the household sector’s financial savings, which determines the borrowing space, have steadily declined from 10 per cent in 2002-03, when the Twelfth Finance Commission determined the target, to 7.4 per cent in 2011-12 and further to 5.1 per cent in 2023-24. The Union government has been shifting goalposts and changing definitions or offering explanations for the slippages. With the aggregate fiscal deficit substantially exceeding the available borrowing space, the corporate sector is faced with an elevated cost of borrowing, vitiating the investment climate, or is forced to seek external funds to finance investments.

Even in making the assessments, the tilt comes out clearly. The Commission rightly flags the problems of the discoms and the profligacy arising from the proliferation of subsidies and transfers at the state level, but looks the other way when it comes to even greater largesse by the Union government.

Apart from the explicit subsidies given in the Budget, the Union government has approved multiple, massive, multi-year bailout packages for BSNL and MTNL, involving ₹2.3 trillion in combined relief packages (2019, 2022, 2023), 4G/5G spectrum allocation, and debt restructuring.

Under the Rozgar Mela initiated by the Prime Minister on October 22, 2022, aimed at recruiting one million personnel across Union government ministries and departments in mission mode, over 1.1 million appointment letters have already been issued.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme launched in February 2019 to provide income support to landholding farmer families across India, over ₹4.09 trillion has been disbursed to more than 110 million farmers until November 2025. Are these not transfers initiated for political reasons? These are only some examples. The Commission simply chose to ignore them.

The biggest twist in the tale is the Commission’s treatment of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and their financing through cesses and surcharges. The Commission states that these schemes account for 50 per cent of the transfers from the Union to the states and constitute 1.5 per cent of gross domestic product. Given that states are required to contribute 40 per cent of the cost of these schemes, a substantially higher share of their funds gets conscripted to meet central priorities, violating the basic tenet of fiscal federalism (or Oates’s decentralisation theorem).

Even as the Commission admits that there is no mechanism to review the efficacy and efficiency of these schemes, it states “the CSS have played a crucial role in the nation’s development,” and considers them an essential part of the Union’s expenditure needs, making projections based on past trends.

Surely, there is a case for specific-purpose transfers in any federation to ensure minimum standards in respect of those services having significant nationwide externalities or “merit goods”. But that requires defining minimum standards, estimating the expenditure required for the purpose, and monitoring their implementation. How many of the 80 umbrella schemes in operation follow this? While most of the schemes are micro-managed by requiring the states to prepare detailed budget under various components within each scheme, there are no clear outcome or even input targets defined. The failure to comply with conditionalities results in the distribution of funds to those states that comply, defeating the very purpose of ensuring minimum standards.

Besides, some of the schemes were the universalisation of schemes adopted earlier by some states. The mid-day meal scheme for schoolchildren, which is now called PM Poshan, was started by Tamil Nadu, and MGNREGA (now renamed G-RAM-G) evolved from the “Food for Work” programme of Maharashtra.

Indeed, the schemes like elementary education, basic healthcare and water supply and sanitation are important, but it is necessary to specify the minimum outcome standards, work out the finding requirements, design the schemes and implement them according to the ground situation in different states.

Economist Martin Feldstein suggested varying matching ratios among states in financing school education in the United States. (“Wealth Neutrality and Local Choice in Public Education”, American Economic Review, March 1975; pp. 75-89). It is not enough to claim that the CSS have improved the service levels. The critical issue is whether they have achieved the objective of ensuring minimum standards, howsoever defined. Most of the schemes belong to functions in the State List. How can a Constitutional Commission endorse such encroachment by eroding the divisible pool of resources?

As mentioned earlier, these schemes are financed from the cesses and surcharges levied on taxes. Surely, there is justification for raising revenue by levying surcharges under Article 271 for meeting exigencies such as war, famine, and pandemics, but this cannot be used as a regular source to finance CSS by eroding the size of the divisible pool.

The Commission admits that the “economic efficiency argument dictates that reliance on cesses and surcharges as the sources of revenue except for short-term specific needs is undesirable”, but it is unwilling even to express the view that the practice is pernicious and not in the interest of sound finance or healthy Union-state fiscal relations.