A midnight arrest and the anatomy of a bank fraud by a trusted insider

He had vanished the moment he sensed investigators closing in—switching off his phone, abandoning his home, and going underground. Mobile triangulation had failed. Physical surveillance had come up empty. Then, the team got a tip: The banker was on this train.

When the ED officers finally located the berth booked by the banker, they found it empty. On being asked, the attendant clarified that a few passengers had changed berths earlier that evening after boarding the train—upgraded or moved around. The officers traced the new arrangements, moved down the train, and, in the grey light of dawn found the gentleman asleep on a reassigned berth. He was placed under arrest as the train rolled through the morning mist—a dramatic end to a fraud that was, in many ways, very ordinary.

The officer, let’s call him Vivek, had joined a large PSB in his mid-20s after clearing one of India’s most competitive recruitment examinations, beating hundreds of thousands of aspirants. After the customary training and exposure to different facets of the banking business at different branches, he was posted at a busy Mumbai branch. He quickly built a reputation as a reliable person for everybody. His colleagues praised his work ethic. The customers, especially senior citizens coming in to start fixed deposits or withdraw cash, trusted him instinctively. The chief manager who was heading the branch started depending on him for end-of-day formalities.

The branch head shared her system credentials with Vivek—her login and password—granting him access to the highest tier of the core banking solution (CBS), the centralised software that serves as the technological backbone of a bank, managing deposits, withdrawals, and loan processing in real time across all branches, ATMs, and digital platforms.

It was done in good faith, under operational pressure, to ensure that day-end reports were submitted on time. She never imagined it would become the master key to a ₹16-crore heist.

The fraud was elegant in its simplicity. Indian banking regulations classify accounts with no customer-initiated transactions between one and two years as “inactive” and more than two years “dormant”. Such accounts attract only occasional scrutiny from internal auditors. Vivek had begun transferring funds from dormant accounts of his branch to other banks. He had access to the Term Deposit Receipts or TDRs, handed over to him by aged, trusting customers. He broke them prematurely and routed the proceeds to his own accounts kept with other banks. He also targeted Public Provident Fund accounts and Small Savings Certificate accounts held at his branch.

Access to two passwords, his own and that of the branch manager, gave him the power to both initiate and authorise transactions, bypassing the so-called “maker-checker” security architecture, Indian banking’s internal firewall.

He had been associated with the branch for years but didn’t take a single day’s leave. That was a warning sign but no one heeded that. An officer with something to hide

cannot afford colleagues rifling through his desk or system on his desk.

The fraud came to light when a family emergency forced him to go on leave. As he rushed to his hometown to visit his father who suddenly fell critically ill, a colleague assigned to cover his desk found unusual debit entries in dormant accounts. The transaction trail showed how the money had moved to accounts in other banks. A forensic examination confirmed the outflow of ₹16 crore from the branch that no previous audit, internal or external, had detected in three years.

When the investigation was underway, Vivek was no longer sitting by the bedside of his ailing father. He kept changing his mobile phone and locations and mode of transportation—from airlines to auto rickshaws—till he was arrested on that fateful night. In custody, he confessed to having lost the entire amount. No, he had not invested it in stock market, real estate or gold; he had put the money in online betting applications.

This is not an isolated instance. For years, the dominant fraud narrative in India has been Jamtara-style digital scam, sophisticated phishing, SIM-swap attacks and WhatsApp cons. The new or rather resurgent threat is the insider with a password.

There is no official data on the number of such scammers, but senior bankers say they could account for one per cent of a bank’s annual recruits. Usually, they are in their mid-30s, well versed with banking operations, computer-savvy, and well behaved. They do not take leave and appear to be workaholics.

Typically, the banking industry distinguishes between two broad categories of fraud: Credit and operational frauds. Credit frauds refer to manipulated loan sanctions, acceptance of inflated collateral to support higher amounts of loans, diversion of working capital. They take years to surface and dominate the turf in terms of the quantum of money involved. Operational frauds are different. They belong to the liability side of the balance sheet. They are faster, smaller in value per incident, and overwhelmingly staff-driven.

Officers joining PSBs in their mid-20s typically spend three to five years learning the mechanics of branch banking: transaction flows, dormant account protocols, CBS architecture, audit cycles. By the time they are in their early 30s, they don’t just know how the system works, but also where its gaps lie.

The September 2025 Alwar case illustrates what insiders can do. There, about half-a-dozen employees of a very large new private bank were found to have helped construct a ₹500 crore mule account network, using their privileged system access to on-board fake accounts. Instage two, the cybercriminals funnelled money through them.

The common thread across these cases is exploitation of shared passwords, absence of supervision of dormant portfolios, and an audit framework that ticks compliance boxes but doesn’t focus on transactions. For all transactions, the maker keys the message in the system, the checker checks it and, at the third stage, the verifier transmits it after being convinced of its genuineness. In Vivek’s branch, the maker-checker system, the core internal control, was effectively neutralised the moment the branch manager handed over her credentials to Vivek.

Going by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Annual Report for 2024-25 (FY25), the value of bank frauds had surged to ₹36,014 crore (later the amount was revised to ₹32,803 crore), nearly three times the amount seen in FY24, even as the total number of cases dropped from 36,060 to 23,953 (revised to 23,722 cases). The paradox of fewer cases but greater losses points to a structural shift: Frauds are getting larger, more sophisticated, and harder to detect in real time. The FY26 figures support this theory—the total fraud value jumped to ₹48,021, but there were fewer reported cases (10,114). PSBs accounted for almost three-fourths of the total amount.

Typically, we get carried away by the figures and don’t get into the most sensitive pocket of frauds—the bank staff-perpetrated frauds. More on this next week.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay writes Banker's Trust every Monday in Business Standard.

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