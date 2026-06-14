A new era of 'free' deposit rates begins with RBI's LCR-based window

The reason is not the slow deposit growth and banks’ challenge to mobile fresh deposits. It’s something else — incentives given to an entity for keeping a bulk deposit with a bank outside the interest offered. This is a violation of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) regulations on deposits as it’s discriminatory – because other depositors are not getting the same benefit. Beyond discrimination, such a practice smacks of opacity and misgovernance. Incentives often hide the true cost of funds.

In his post-monetary policy interaction with the media (on June 5), RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said banks are permitted to provide differential interest rates on deposits in certain cases but they need to be transparent and must display the rates to everyone clearly; any differential interest rate is “certainly not acceptable”.

Let’s take a look at the banking industry’s deposit and credit portfolios.

As of May 31, the banking industry’s deposit portfolio is to the tune of ₹260.02 trillion. Out of this, ₹33.12 trillion is demand deposits and ₹226.90 trillion is term deposits. Demand deposits are the money that a depositor can withdraw at any time such as savings accounts and current accounts. They are highly liquid transactional money available “on demand” and earn relatively low interest. In contrast, a term deposit has a specific period of maturity; these include fixed deposits, recurring deposits and certificate of deposits.

In the current financial year (FY27), the industry’s deposit growth has been 0.9 per cent, against 2.6 last year. The year-on-year or Y-o-Y deposit growth, that is between June 2025 and May 2026 has been 12.2 per cent against

9.9 per cent a year ago,

The credit portfolio too has grown 0.7 per cent this year against a 0.2 drop last year but Y-o-Y growth has been 17.7 per cent against 9 per cent. In absolute terms, the industry’s credit portfolio is ₹215.16 trillion.

Indeed, mobilisation of deposits is the biggest challenge before banks but incentivising depositors and being innovative/creative for attracting bulk deposits has been a practice in many banks. (A caveat: I am not supporting this.)

Typically, large companies — both in the public and private sector — take the auction route for placing bulk deposits with banks. The quotes come in a sealed envelope and the highest bidder wins the race. The rate offered to win the bid becomes the official rate for all bulk deposits of the same maturity on that particular day. It can change the next day.

So far, this has been in sync with regulations. But on top of that, some banks find ways of pleasing the customer in different ways. They do similar things for keeping the float money of initial public offering (IPOs) of companies too. Of course, all banks are not involved in all such practices.

How does the regulator address the problem? Before we look for the answer, let’s flash back the history of deregulation in credit and deposits.

The RBI began prescribing the minimum rate of interest on advances granted by scheduled commercial banks from October 1960.

The RBI began prescribing the minimum rate of interest on advances granted by Scheduled Commercial Banks with effect from October 1, 1960. After India embraced economic liberalisation in the early 1990s, the RBI in October 1994 deregulated lending rates for loans above ₹2 lakh.

While the loan rates became progressively bank-determined, the priority-sector and small borrower rules continued.

In 1994, a prime lending rate (PLR) concept was introduced for transparency. It was followed by benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) in April 2003 to address the prevalent practice of banks offering loans below the PLR to some of their large corporate borrowers. Then came the base rate (July 2010), the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate MCLR (April 2016) and repo-linked lending rate (October, 2019). Finally, in March 2022, the RBI allowed micro-finance entities to decide on micro-loan rates.

When it comes to deposits, in April 1992, banks got the freedom to set term deposit rates for 46 days to three years and above, but within a ceiling prescribed by the RBI. In 1995, banks were allowed to fix their own rates on domestic term deposits of two years and more. After that, the rates of domestic term deposits of over one year were decontrolled in 1996 and, in October 1997, banks got the freedom to set their own fixed deposit rates across maturities. Finally, in October 2011, the RBI freed the savings account rate, the last bastion of mandated rate.

This is the evolution of an administered command-and-control to a market-driven banking system in India.

The key question is: When a bank is free to decide the interest rates for the right side of its balance sheet (loans), why shouldn’t it be free for the left side (deposits) too?

A bank has no compulsion to offer the same loan rate to two different customers for the same maturity and same amount. It depends on their risk profile. Even for unsecured micro loans, customer A can be charged say, 18 per cent, customer B 20 per cent and customer C 22 per cent. The same thing is true for home loans, auto loans and even corporate loans. It is at the discretion of the lender but based on the assessment of risks associated with each exposure.

When it comes to deposits, the risk profile of a customer doesn’t matter. On the contrary, the depositor is taking the risk – and the risk is the same for all: Collapse of a bank. (All depositors of the scheduled commercial banks enjoy an insurance cover of up to ₹5 lakh worth of deposits.) This answers the question why banks cannot offer differential interest rates on high-value deposits, or, for that matter, any deposits, irrespective of the amount and tenure.

But the RBI has recently opened a window allowing banks differential interest rates on deposits, based on their LCR (liquidity coverage ratio) runoffs.

Released early this month, the Draft Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks — Interest Rate on Deposits) Amendment Directions, 2026 says, a bank “shall have the freedom to offer differential interest rate on bulk deposits, by considering the differential runoff rate applicable to deposits or unsecured wholesale funding from retail or non-retail customers, respectively, under the LCR framework”.

LCR is a regulatory metric that banks hold enough high-quality and easily liquidable assets to survive a severe 30-day economic stress scenario or sudden run on the bank. The RBI seems to be acknowledging that all deposits are not equal — a deposit with a lower run-off assumption is inherently more valuable than one that could disappear overnight.

This is a move towards principle-based pricing within a regulatory framework. The RBI is now signaling that customer behavior matters more than credit or liquidity risk. Indeed, this may end the practice of creative incentivisation of certain depositors but could trigger aggressive bidding wars — leading to higher funding costs, lower net interest margin, and increased concentration risk as large corporations have more negotiating power. Let’s wait and watch.