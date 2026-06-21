A quiet exodus: Why young bankers are walking out of public sector banks

Instead, Suresh opted for a teaching job in a government school in his home state at a lower salary. His bosses counselled him, recounting his achievements and the opportunities ahead. But their advice fell on deaf ears. Something deeper — a quiet, irreversible disillusionment — had already set in.

Suresh is not alone. Across India's public sector banking system, which employs at least 750,000 people, many bright young officers are choosing to exit. They are opting for state government jobs and other public sector undertakings to escape the frustrations of life in a PSB.

The attrition rate in reasonably large private banks currently varies between 18 per cent and little over 33 per cent. In contrast, the PSB attrition rate is lower. State Bank of India, India’s largest lender, consistently reports an annual attrition rate below 2 per cent; for others, it varies between 3 and 8 per cent.

But the attrition rate doesn’t tell the real story — the quiet departures of young officers who bring on the table limited institutional knowledge but enormous technical aptitude and energy to grow into tomorrow's leaders.

Through the 1980s and into the early ‘90s, a banking career commanded enormous attraction, almost equal to the civil service. An entry-level officer’s salary was comparable with that of a direct-recruit Class I government officer. Promotions, while structured, followed a predictable path. Indeed, industrial relations were not stable but the promise of a secure career with steady progression meant talented graduates kept choosing banking over other jobs.

A probationary officer joining a PSB under the current 12th Bipartite Wage Settlement starts at a basic pay of around ₹36,000 per month. For a banker posted in a metro, the gross take-home — including dearness allowance, house rent allowance, and special allowances — could be around ₹55-60,000.

A fresher joining a Navaratna public sector enterprise earns significantly more, with structured increments and perquisites that PSBs cannot match. The gap widens at the middle management levels; the compensation has not kept pace with the nature and pressure of the work. (At junior and middle levels, the overall package of a PSB officer is better than that of their counterparts in private banks but, at the top, private bankers earn many times more than their PSB peers. But that’s a different story.)

The staff structure at PSBs remains a steep pyramid, with an overwhelming concentration of Scale I and II officers and a shrinking pool of vacancies at Scale III and above. What was once a systematic, merit-based path of advancement has turned into a bottleneck, with too many qualified candidates competing for too few opportunities.

One of the triggers of discontent in recent years has been the growing practice of lateral recruitment at senior scales. Several PSBs are directly inducting officers from private companies and consultancies at Scale III and Scale IV, bypassing the internal promotion ladder.

For an officer like Suresh who had spent years mastering banking operations, complying with regulatory requirements, and navigating through the complex internal culture of a PSB, watching an outsider with comparable years of experience but no banking background joining two scales higher is frustrating. As these lateral recruits require time to understand the ground realities of a PSB, senior officers need to work longer hours during the adjustment period.

Compounding the problem is increasing outsourcing of core banking functions to external agencies — a function for which many banks have trained their own officers. Some of the banks are paying a hefty sum to large IT consultancy firms for this. It doesn’t end there: Risk management frameworks are being designed by multinational management consultancies and HR processes are being redrawn by outside agencies. Every year, thousands of IT graduates join PSBs through the specialist officer route, only to watch the bank paying external vendors to perform the tasks they have been hired for.

A chartered accountant, a qualified risk professional, or a seasoned operations officer who has spent years building expertise feels redundant as the institution has chosen to import experts instead of harnessing what it already has. For decades, PSBs have been a training ground for many talented bankers. In fact, it has been the blood bank for the sector. But the institutional capacity is now being quietly dismantled.

There are other reasons. Many of the young officers in their late 20s and early 30s are navigating the demands of ageing parents, young families, or marriages. The inability to secure a posting near their home-state weighs heavy. Transfer policies at PSBs are governed by seniority and operational needs. This leads to junior officers being routinely posted at locations far from their support networks, often for years at a stretch. It’s a constant source of personal and family stress and is one of the most frequently cited reasons when young officers say goodbye.

Then, there is the fear of disproportionate consequences for operational errors. Officers in PSBs function in an environment where any transaction irregularity — even an inadvertent one — can attract vigilance proceedings that leave lasting marks on a career. Several talented executives, performing well under difficult conditions, have seen their professional lives upended by minor procedural lapses.

The asymmetry is striking. Private sector banks operate in a performance-driven culture where corrective action is largely internal. PSBs, by contrast, function under a vigilance framework that can transform a good-faith mistake into a career-defining blemish. This is why officers are often reluctant to take the initiative and approve borderline but legitimate proposals.

The talent crisis of today is partly the consequence of decisions made two decades ago. The PSBs went through an extended period of minimal recruitment roughly from the mid-1990s through to around 2010 — a 15-year freeze that left a structural void in the workforce. When recruitment resumed in the last decade, it did so rapidly with officers moving through the scales at an accelerated pace to fill vacancies left by mass retirements.

The result is visible in the leadership of many PSBs where general managers and regional heads in their early-to-mid 40s are managing large institutions, with considerably less field exposure than their predecessors had at the same grade. The proven, incremental path of promotion that created many legends in the banking sector in the pre-economic liberalisation era is compressed out of necessity. At the same time, fresh recruits face a different problem: The top of the pyramid is occupied by a generation promoted quickly, slowing down the creation of vacancies at the senior level.

The combined assets of 12 public sector banks are to the tune of around ₹1.70 trillion, holding close to 55 per cent market share. They are the primary vehicles for financial inclusion, rural credit, and lending to medium and small enterprises besides infrastructure financing.

The PSBs have been built by professionals who chose to stay on, invested decades in mastering the craft of banking and passed that knowledge down through the ranks. That chain of institutional transmission is now under serious strain. Suresh is a casualty of that. It needs to change.

The writer, a consulting editor at Business Standard, is an author and senior advisor to Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd. His latest book is Roller Coaster: An Affair with Banking.