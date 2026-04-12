A year of foreign play in finance: A roundup of FY26's defining moves

The rupee, which has been in the news for many reasons, depreciated 9.83 per cent last year. A dollar had fetched Rs 85.51 early March 2025. A year down the line, it was at 94.83. Meanwhile, forex reserves rose from $676.3 billion to $697.1 billion.

The 10-year bond yield, which was 6.48 per cent in early April 2025, jumped to 7.04 per cent by the time the financial year ended, even as at the shorter end, the 364-day treasury bill yield dropped from 6.3 to 5.65 per cent. Incidentally, between February and December 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the policy repo rate by 1.25 percentage point to 5.25 per cent.

Retail inflation, which was 3.16 per cent in April 2025, inched up to 3.21 per cent in February.

Till mid-March, bank deposit growth was 10.8 per cent, marginally higher than the previous year (10.3 per cent), but the growth in credit portfolio was sharper – 13.8 per cent versus 11 per cent.

Both stock market indices, the Nifty and Sensex, dropped during the year, recording their weakest performance in six years. However, the mutual fund industry’s assets under management grew by at least 20 per cent for the third successive financial year.

Now for the trends.

The RBI stayed busy through the year simplifying regulations. Close to 9,000 circulars were repealed and consolidated into 238 Master Directions across 11 categories of regulated entities. This is one of the most significant governance and compliance-easing reforms in recent decades. While the exercise was in the works for years, the regulator accelerated the momentum in FY26. The RBI also plans to assume responsibility for timely and forward-looking regulatory interventions now -- a shift towards anticipatory supervision, replacing reactive rule-making. The decision to set up a long-term advisory group of experts to review existing regulations is a transformative step,

When it came to banking, the turf on which foreign banks play in India saw dramatic developments last year; the lens through which the banking regulator viewed them also changed.

The RBI allowed Blackstone to acquire up to 9.99 per cent stake in Federal Bank Ltd, making it the bank’s biggest shareholder. Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, invested Rs 6,197 crore in the Kochi-headquartered old private bank through its affiliate, Asia II Topco XIII Pte Ltd. The deal gives Blackstone the right to nominate a non-executive director to the Federal Bank’s board.

US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) invested Rs 7,500 crore in IDFC First Bank Ltd through a preferential equity issue. The objective was to support the bank’s growth. Warburg Pincus, through Currant Sea Investments BV, invested Rs 4,876 crore, and ADIA, through its wholly owned subsidiary Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC, Rs 2,624 crore. Currant Sea Investments BV now holds 9.44 per cent in IDFC First Bank and Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC, 5.08 per cent. Warburg has a director on the bank’s board.

Meanwhile, Emirates NBD Bank (ENDB) got the RBI nod to buy 74 per cent of RBL Bank Ltd’s paid-up equity. The approval requires the investor to hold at least 51 per cent in RBL and, once the deal is done, the Indian private bank would turn into a subsidiary of the Dubai-based lender. So far, there are only two such local subsidiaries of foreign banks in India: DBS Bank India Ltd and State Bank of Mauritius Ltd.

The RBI will not object to ENBD being treated as RBL’s promoter, subject to the norms of the market regulator. The foreign bank has been given a year to merge its three local branches with RBL, and its voting power is capped at 26 per cent..

The deal involves primary capital infusion by ENDB for a 60 per cent stake via a preferential issue (Rs 26,850 crore) and a mandatory open offer for an additional 26 per cent, in accordance with the takeover regulations. The open offer comes first, and the preferential issue will follow.

Finally, Japanese giant Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) acquired a 24.9 per cent stake in Yes Bank Ltd. Initially, it acquired a 20 per cent stake through a secondary purchase of shares from State Bank of India and a few other lenders. SMBC has RBI’s approval to increase its holding in Yes Bank to up to 24.99 per cent.

The deal makes SMBC the largest Yes Bank’s shareholder. Two SMBC representatives — Rajeev Veeravalli Kannan and Shinichiro Nishino — have joined the private lender’s board.

There is a difference between the RBL and Yes Bank deals. In the case of RBL Bank, new money will flow in, bolstering its capital and helping it grow its balance sheet. The Yes Bank deal was an “offer for sale”. Here, the sellers got the money, not the bank.

All these happened in the banking space. However, the biggest deal of the financial sector happened on the non-banking turf. Japan's MUFG Bank, which has been in India for over a century and a quarter (through its earlier avatar, Yokohama Specie Bank), acquired a 20 per cent stake in Shriram Finance Ltd for Rs 39,618 crore through a preferential allotment. The landmark cross-border deal was announced in December 2025 and completed in the first week of April 2026 after all regulatory approvals. MUFG Bank has got the right to nominate up to two non-independent directors on its board.

Now, for an event that was set to happen last year, but didn’t. Yes, I am talking about the IDBI Bank Ltd deal. The government had started the disinvestment process for IDBI Bank in October 2022, inviting expression of interest from prospective buyers.

The government owns 45.48 per cent stake in the bank, and the Life Insurance Corporation of India, 49.24 per cent – putting their combined stake at 94.72 per cent. Together, they have been planning to sell 60.72 per cent in the bank. The deal was to be completed in 2025.

It did not happen. In March, there were media reports about the government dropping the bids for a majority stake in the bank because the ‌offers were below the minimum price expectation, even as IDBI Bank said in an exchange filing that it had received no government communication on the disinvestment process. Latest reports suggest that the government is not in favour of scrapping the existing bids, and is instead exploring ways to move forward.

When it happens, IDBI Bank’s “privatisation” will definitely beat that of Air India in respect to the time taken for it.

Finally, how can one not talk about what happened at HDFC Bank Ltd? Its non-executive chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, who had joined in May 2021 and had overseen momentous events like the bank’s merger with HDFC Ltd, resigned on March 17, saying that “certain happenings and practices within the bank” that he had “observed over the last two years” were “not in congruence” with his “personal Values and Ethics”.