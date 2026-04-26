Beyond the hearth: Recognising women farmers as key to India's agri future

This move is of special relevance to India, where women comprise over 40 per cent of the agricultural workforce and perform nearly 80 per cent of farm chores. They are virtually the backbone of agriculture and its allied sectors, including crop farming, horticulture, dairy, sericulture, fisheries, and forestry. They carry out key tasks, such as sowing, seedling, transplanting, weeding, hoeing, picking cotton and cotton sticks, harvesting vegetable crops, undertaking preliminary post-harvest processing and packing farm products, and collecting minor forest produce like grass, fallen tree twigs, and several kinds of wild herbs. Household livestock are looked after largely by women.

On average, women are estimated to work in the fields for about 3,300 hours in a crop season, which is substantially higher than the men’s working time of 1,860 hours. Women’s workload is, actually, far higher than this, taking into account the time they spend, and the effort they put in, to cook for the family, take care of children, and perform other routine household activities. Yet, they are deprived of a status equal to male farmers. They are denied ownership of land (hardly around 13 per cent of women have land in their names), paid relatively low wages, and are classified in official records as “unpaid family workers”.

The definition of “woman farmers”, as mooted by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), is quite broadbased. It includes all those who are, formally or informally, involved in managing agrifood systems in various capacities, such as farmers, regular or seasonal labourers, fishers, beekeepers, pastoralists, foresters, processors, traders, rural entrepreneurs, traditional knowledge holders, and even women agricultural scientists. Going by this definition, women engaged in the Indian farm sector comprise 33 per cent labourers (wage earners) and 48 per cent self-employed (working on their own family farms).

The past few decades have witnessed a rapid increase in the migration of rural men, especially the youth, to urban areas in search of non-farm paid employment, particularly white-collar jobs by the educated youth, and labour work by others. The steady erosion of profitability of agriculture, notably crop farming, and overall income from land are believed to be among the major causes for migration. However, its net result is the growing feminisation of Indian agriculture, enhancing the responsibilities of women, and necessitating greater emphasis on women-oriented policies and programmes for agricultural development. In fact, the need for such a paradigm shift in agricultural policy regime was emphasised even in the three-day global conference on women in agrifood systems, held in New Delhi last month. The resolutions adopted at this meet called for redesigning policies, enhancing awareness, promoting international cooperation, and mobilising resources to support women in agriculture. Besides, it also stressed the need to ensure equitable access to land, resources, technology, finance, and market for women farmers. The Indian government, on its part, reiterated its firm commitment to integrate women more effectively into endeavours on agricultural development.

Studies by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on the role of women in farming have found that, given equal opportunities, women do not lag behind men in entrepreneurship. The ICAR Annual Report 2022-23 states: “When women are facilitated with equal access to technology, inputs and services, they have the capability to generate strong economic outcomes through their enterprises. Upscaling entrepreneurship models for rural women pertaining to small scale poultry, livestock, and value-addition of fish is the need of the hour.”

The merits of women’s entrepreneurial skills are borne out also by the noteworthy role they are playing in the proliferation of farmer producer organisations (FPOs). Of about 10,000 FPOs, which have come into existence till the end of February, 1,175 are 100 per cent female FPOs with women members having full shareholding. Among the rest, 1,084 FPOs have 50-99 per cent women members. Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Telangana are among the leading states in terms of the number of all-women FPOs.

Interestingly, the noted agricultural expert, the late M S Swaminathan, often expressed the opinion that crop plants were originally domesticated by women, initiating the art and science of farming. It is also widely believed that women have, historically, made significant contribution to conserving basic life-support resources, including land, water, flora, and fauna.

It is, thus, clear that women have been, are, and may remain the mainstay of Indian agriculture. The need, therefore, is to suitably empower them with resources and technological knowhow to play an effective role in agro-rural development, especially in the agriculturally laggard regions.