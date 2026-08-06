Can the India-US tax treaty survive an AI-dollar deluge in the digital era?

The Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion (DTAA) between India and the US, signed in New Delhi on September 12, 1989 (close to 31 years after negotiations began in 1958), governs the taxation of its residents. Like most treaties, it is a pre-cloud, pre-AI treaty, where business profits, royalties, and fees for included services were conceived in the language of physical machinery, paper manuals, and consultants who flew in, not Application Programming Interface, that streamed in the background of Indian firms’ operations.

Article 12, for instance, defines “royalties” as payments for the use of copyrights, patents, trademarks, designs, secret formulas, processes, or information concerning industrial, commercial, or scientific experience. It also covers payments for the use of industrial, commercial, or scientific equipment. By contrast, the modern US AI ecosystem offers subscription-based access to models trained on vast amounts of data, sold as a service and delivered via the cloud. The treaty’s “fees for included services” clause is similarly tied to human technical or consultancy services (with an intelligent, not make- available, clause), not to the automated rendering of intelligence by a US model residing on remote servers.

In short, the treaty is an elegant, if ornate, 1980s suit placed on a 2026 Vizard or on the future AI envisages. It constricts and muffles.

India’s AI and data centre budget gambit

India’s Budget 2026-27 has announced a breathtaking tax carve-out until 2047 for non-resident foreign companies providing cloud services to customers globally, using data centre services from India, provided they serve Indian customers through an Indian reseller entity. A 15 per cent cost-based safe harbour is proposed for related-entity data centre service providers to provide certainty on transfer pricing. Additionally, another amendment groups all IT services, including software development, IT-enabled services, Knowledge Process Outsourcing, and contract R&D, under a single category of “Information Technology Services” with a common safe harbour margin of 15.5 per cent. These changes are labelled the most reformative move to address the menace of transfer pricing disputes, most of which involve US tax residents.

It is not merely fiscal policy but an industrial manifesto. India seeks to become the global backbone of AI and cloud infrastructure, attracting giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta, along with their peers, to locate compute, storage, and training capacity on Indian soil. India’s federal government is consciously positioning itself as the “data centre powerhouse”, weaving tax certainty, safe harbours, and long-term policy visibility into a single macroeconomic tapestry. Separately, ambitious states such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Gujarat have lined up non-fiscal incentives to attract investment in this sunrise sector.

However, the same policy ambition invites a paradox. As India spends increasingly on US AI applications that access models, embeddings, inference engines, and cloud intelligence, cross-border payments to US entities risk being characterised as royalties, fees for included services, or business profits under the treaty. If the treaty’s definitions remain static, India risks losing withholding tax revenue, while US firms may argue that payouts are not attributable to a permanent establishment in India and hence not taxable. India’s attempt to tax payments under its wider domestic law definition, in addition to the risk of unilateral interpretation, could act as a party spoiler.

Need for tax policy rejigs

To counter the looming fiscal imbalance and ensure flourishing trade, India must undertake a calibrated tax policy overhaul, anchored in domestic reform and targeted treaty renegotiation. Taxation of cloud service providers that rely on data centres in a country is increasingly becoming a matter of concern for tax authorities worldwide. Against this backdrop, it is crucial for the US and India, arguably with significant stakes in the digital economy, to play a leading role in shaping a coherent framework for taxing data centres and AI-driven business models.

First, India must initiate negotiations to amend Article 5 to define the “significant digital presence” (SEP) test, akin to the OECD’s proposed framework but adapted to treaty law. The current domestic definition of SEP and the threshold are generic, leave room for interpretation, and beg for certainty. This would deem a US enterprise to have a Permanent Establishment in India only in specified situations beyond those adopted under domestic law. Such a clause would enable India to tax only specified business profits attributable to digital activity within its borders and provide clarity on carveouts for foreign cloud service providers. Towards this end, the income tax amendment Bill of 2026, pending approval in Parliament has proposed a simplified compliance requirement, as part of ease of doing business. An express prohibition on double non-taxation for all forms of digital activity will promote the treaty’s preamble. Equally important is expediting the conditions for fulfilment as an eligible data centre in pursuance to the amendment.

Second, initiate discussions with US counterparts to update Article 12 to explicitly exclude payments for the use of AI models, machine-learning algorithms, and data-driven inference from being treated as “royalties” or “fees for included services”. This would ensure that subscriptions, API charges, and model-access payments are not subject to a withholding tax. A categorical statement on characterisation to prevent dual taxation under business income of royalties FTS is the need of the hour.

Third, the Budget 2026-27’s safe harbour provisions for IT services and data centre operators must be aligned with treaty obligations to prevent double taxation or treaty shopping. Transparent documentation, clear eligibility criteria, time-bound legislation, and coordination with the competent authority in the US under Article 27 (Mutual Agreement Procedure) will be essential. Given the US Senate’s approval of changes to the tax treaty, India should implement this interim measure to prevent disputes until the protocol amending the treaty takes effect.

Most importantly, both nations must work towards establishing a bilateral AI tax working group to address the interpretation of existing treaty provisions in the AI context, develop model clauses for future treaty updates, assess the impact of the extant foreign direct investment landscape in the sector, and design a framework for cross-border AI revenue attribution.

These policy measures would preempt dispute, reduce litigation, and foster a cooperative digital trade regime.

To ensure India’s economic aspirations are not eclipsed by fiscal leakage, the treaty must be reimagined, weaving in today’s digital presence, data-driven value creation, and equitable revenue attribution.

A trade-off between revenue foregone for promotion investment is imperative.

A modernised treaty framework that preserves certainty, prevents double taxation, and allocates taxing rights fairly would bolster that partnership.

If data is the new oil, AI is its combustion engine. Both nations can ill afford to let the fuel of tomorrow flow untaxed, misunderstood, or trapped in the conceptual pipelines of yesterday.