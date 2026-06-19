Capital gains don't deserve a special tax privilege if labour doesn't

At $1 trillion plus (or thereabouts), Mr Musk’s personal paper wealth is greater than all but 21 countries’ gross domestic product (GDP) in 2026 (as estimated by the International Monetary Fund). Over 100 countries have a smaller GDP than the money Mr Musk raised in just one day. This kind of valuation, even if it ultimately ends up in the cellars due to non-performance, should prompt a conversation around risk capital and its taxation. We had a brief conversation in India about this, as market mavens called for a cut in the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity in order to attract more foreign portfolio flows.

According to the website TaxAtlas, there are at least 50 countries which do not levy capital gains tax, though some of them may not be safe for any kind of investment as they include names like Somalia, Cuba and North Korea. In the US, which has the deepest capital market in the world, LTCG taxes start from zero for those under a certain income threshold, but rise to 15 per cent for those above the threshold and going a little beyond half a million dollars. After that they rise to 20 per cent (with some exceptions), according to the US Internal Revenue Service.

Let us be clear. Despite the short-term need to attract capital, India’s LTCG taxes (at 12.5 per cent plus cesses and surcharge) are not extortionate, but that is not the only reason why they should not be cut.

When the world is swimming in capital (why else would SpaceX attract such large valuations?) and risks in the overall economy are rising due to geopolitical and other factors, what is the moral case for a lower LTCG regime anywhere in the world — unless you are a tax haven and your only business is to provide fat cats with a tax shield?

We need to question basic assumptions and definitions of risk, risk capital and systemic risk arising from the huge quantities of paper wealth accumulating in a few hands.

First, it is rather simplistic to call all equity risk capital. While this may be true in theory, not all equity is risky, and even if you are a SpaceX investor with nothing more than promises of future gains as a guide to valuations, your risk is much lower than the daily wage worker who invests ₹1 in a lottery ticket. That ₹1 matters to him more than ₹100 crore to an Ambani or a Birla, or a few billion dollars to Mr Musk. Risk capital should be graded depending on a person’s ability to shoulder a loss. While this may be difficult to calculate, for argument it is sufficient to say that taking risk should not give you an extra tax benefit beyond what you already get.

Second, all capital involves risk, even debt capital. If you invest in bonds, you could face default or interest rate risks. Even if you invest in bank fixed deposits, there is some risk if your investment exceeds ₹5 lakh. However, no FD investor has suffered anything more than time loss even when banks went belly up, thanks to the Reserve Bank of India’s interventions. The central bank wants to prevent panic among savers, who may then move deposits to, say, bigger banks from smaller ones, or even from private to state-owned banks. Just because the risk is borne by the exchequer or someone else does not mean there is no risk.

Third, and most importantly, risk capital does not just constitute financial risk only for the investor. When it grows beyond a certain size — as in the case of technology companies during the dotcom boom and now with AI — a collapse does not merely mean that investors lose money. The systemic effects of large tech or bank failures can be much wider. If SpaceX were to collapse one day (let’s hope that does not happen), and many more AI companies fell in unison (OpenAI may well be a candidate), the real economy would be as affected as the direct investors themselves. During the 2008 global financial crisis, the taxpayer had to rescue large companies like Citibank, General Motors and AIG and also mortgage lenders like Fannie Mae. Financial risk capital tends to extend risks to the wider economy.

This is one reason why Nobel laureate James Tobin suggested levying a transaction tax on short-term foreign currency speculation in order to bring down the risks from the indulgences of financial capitalists.

In India, we (correctly) impose a securities transactions tax on equity and derivatives trading. Even though it was originally introduced to compensate for the abolition of capital gains tax, today it is imposed even though capital gains taxes have gone up.

There are also social risks that accompany huge bets on labour-saving technologies like AI and robotics. Economists and investors glibly assert that even though they may destroy jobs, over the long term they will create new ones. This may or may not be true, for in the long run no one is going to hold them to their predictions. But the short-term disruptions they can cause have significant social costs if there is widespread unemployment or income loss. Also, one cannot truly estimate the cost of upskilling for those at the lower end of the skill range.

The conclusion one should reach is this: We should not privilege risk capital further by giving it tax breaks that labour-based income does not. If I pay more than 30 per cent in the top bracket, why should someone earning crores from equity investments pay much less? Is the risk taken being overcompensated for?

One need not be a Marxist to ask the question: Why should income earned from capital not be taxed at the same rate as income earned from labour? Capital gets setoffs against losses. What about labour?