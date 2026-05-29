Cockroach Janata Party: Indian youth turn political anger into viral satire

But eradicating cockroaches isn’t easy and the memes continue to propagate, with activists visible on the street, marching in processions complete with cockroach masks and T-shirts. The speed of propagation isn’t surprising. The slur “cockroach” touched a nerve in a young, digitally-savvy nation.

Indians under 30 carry smartphones 24x7 and desi data consumption per capita far exceeds that of any other country. Bans are practically useless given that many youngsters use virtual private network as a matter of course. A lot of them spend time on the Dark Web where they trade crypto, watch porn, swap cheatcodes for games, pirate videos and share hacks that allow them to watch sports for free. All this makes them experts at casually strolling past online blocks while staying anonymous.

Most people find roaches disgusting. But slurs can be detoxified if they are adopted by the target group, and “taken back”. Sociologists have written reams about this phenomenon. LGBTQ activists, black activists and other targeted groups have done this often enough.

Mr Dipke satirically adopted the cockroach slur and owned it. Millions of youngsters followed in his wake. Self-deprecatingly, the CJP says it’s the “voice of the lazy and unemployed”, even as the Chief Justice who triggered the meme claims he meant it to refer to people with fake degrees.

It’s actually impossible to figure out if young Indians are lazy, since a large proportion of them are unemployed, and the unemployed lack opportunity to prove they can be industrious. A wellspring fuelling the CJP tsunami is the high levels of youth unemployment. A very significant proportion of Indians under 35 is unemployed and some have been seeking jobs for over a decade. Others are doing whatever gig-work they can scrounge.

Millions of youngsters, including extremely over-qualified people, apply in desperation for any job that is advertised. No government has been able to deliver on this front and things may get worse as artificial intelligence (AI) enters the workforce.

When it comes to fake degrees, 2026 may also mark a watershed. Given the Neet UG paper-leaks and the CBSE website scandal, it is possible to argue that contemporary Indian degrees and certificates are, at the very least, of dubious credibility. That is yet another cause of youth anger. The CJP website had a petition demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. It had been signed by 600,000 “cockroaches” before the site was blocked.

The Neet fiasco and revelations about the ease with which the CBSE website can be hacked and marks changed make it hard to trust exam results. The poisoning of the educational well directly affects everyone in that age-cohort. Those boys and girls will have to prove their degrees are credible, even if they got good marks.

Unemployment and dubiously administered exams disproportionately affect the youth. But the CJP “cockroaches” have also highlighted the pain of inflation and the privations it has imposed on their families. And, they are, of course, blaming the government for the escalating cost of living.

The CJP “manifesto” also addresses other issues that seem to trigger frustration among today’s youth. These include allegations of cronyism. The CJP founder has also refused to engage with the TV studio circuit even while speaking with many independent websites. That’s a sign of mistrust of the establishment, which should concern any politician trying to connect with younger people.

The CJP and its rise is one indicator that mainstream politicians are no longer able to easily connect with youth. Disillusioned youngsters are turning to satire to express their anger because they feel they cannot trust politicians to deliver on their everyday concerns like employment, inflation and education.

Are commentators jumping the gun by comparing the CJP to the youth movements that overturned governments in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka? Early days, perhaps. But the banning of online satire is a response that may prove ineffective — bans can cause a Streisand Effect, where content is amplified.