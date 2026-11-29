In the formative years, the redressal agencies kept these objectives in mind when deciding disputes. For instance, Justice M B Shah, a retired Supreme Court judge, while considering a matter later as president of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC, also referred to as the National Commission), noted in Sharda D Kamble v Dr Shani Kumar Chivade that the Consumer Protection Act required a “rational approach and not a technical approach”. He also reiterated that “technicalities are not to be encouraged because the only procedure which is prescribed under the Act is to follow the principles of natural justice”.

The Consumer Protection Act is unique in that it prescribes no format for filing complaints. Consumers can therefore seek redress by lodging a complaint in any form and manner. Judicial pronouncements have recognised that this flexibility is essential for empowering consumers. One ruling held: “Repeatedly it has been observed that a complaint alleging defects in goods or deficiency in service can be entertained on receipt of a letter stating sufficient facts and the cause of action.”

The original Consumer Protection Act divided jurisdiction among the redressal agencies according to the value of the relief claimed. Consumers filed complaints at the district level when the value of the goods or services and the compensation sought were low, and at the state or national level as the value rose. This helped balance the workload.

The transition

Newly appointed members of the redressal agencies used to receive hands-on training from colleagues who remained on the bench. During the Covid-19 pandemic, members retired, leaving new appointees without experienced peers to train and guide them. Consequently, many of these members are unfamiliar with the true aim, object and spirit of the Act.

The situation now

Today, members appointed on the bench treat the redressal agency as just another “court”. Administrative directions have foisted on consumers what is not required by law, such as mandatory online filing of complaints. How many consumers can manage this on their own? Those who need help have to turn to “professionals”, who charge around ₹4,000 to scan and upload the documents.

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, changed the jurisdiction of the redressal agencies by basing it on the “consideration paid”. If consumers have paid up to ₹50 lakh, they have to file their complaint at the district level even if the claim runs into several crore rupees. This has resulted in clogging of cases at the district level. Matters take ages to resolve, frustrating consumers.

Although the 2019 Act and rules require the commissions to decide complaints on their merits even if a consumer does not attend, some members ignore the law and impose costs or even dismiss complaints. This amounts to harassment of consumers.

The commissions, despite being empowered to record evidence, pass this work on to commissioners they appoint for the purpose. Consumers have to pay the commissioners’ fees.

To sum up, a benevolent law intended to help consumers now adds to their woes. It is not worth fighting for your rights unless the stakes are high. The original objective of the Act has been defeated.