Deja vu? Past oil shocks have led to political, economic crises in India

Global oil supply has declined to 95.1 million barrels (mb) per day, with loss of supply amounting to 12.8 mb per day since February 28. The Gulf output is 14.4 mb per day below pre-war levels. Higher production from elsewhere provides an offset of 2 mb per day. Refinery crude throughput is forecast to plunge by 4.5 mb per day in the April-June 2026 quarter to 78.7 mb per day.

Even assuming the Strait opens by June, the damage implies global oil supply will peak at 102.2 mb per day in 2026. The IEA projects global oil demand will contract to 104-105 mb per day by the end of 2026, which is higher than supply.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) scenario is even worse. Around 3.4 billion people (including 80 per cent of Indians and 2.4 billion Asians) use LPG for cooking. In 2025, 30 per cent of seaborne LPG went through the Strait, including 68 per cent of India’s LPG imports. As of now, 0.3 million barrels oil-equivalent of LPG is transiting every day through the Strait, instead of the normal 1.5 million barrels. Natural gas is also a feedstock for nitrogenous fertilisers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech hinted there were issues, as he asked farmers to use less fertilisers.

Apart from speeches advocating frugality, India’s policy responses have included asking domestic refineries to maximise LPG output, which means less production of other fuels. Domestic cooking supply is being prioritised along with fertilisers, which implies a crunch for petrochemicals, paints, and lubricants, among other things. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are absorbing big unit losses on cylinders. Even assuming other sources of LPG supply appear, gas tankers from the United States take 6-7 weeks to reach India versus 4-5 days from Qatar via the Strait.

Damage to LPG-infrastructure in Qatar, Oman, and Iran has resulted in known production capacity losses of at least 170,000 barrels equivalent per day. Many other additional LPG-related sites have also been hit, and the full extent of damage is unknown.

India’s capacity for holding gas is around 10 days of consumption. There is talk of pushing gas storage capacity to 30 days but it would take months, if not years, to expand capacity. Industrial and commercial consumers are being starved. There’s been an exodus of migrant labour from urban centres.

In mid-March, the IEA arranged the largest-ever release of emergency oil and oil product stocks by member countries. But there simply isn’t enough inventory and much spare capacity, such as that in Saudi Arabia , is locked while the Strait is shut.

One quick fix, which could help domestic consumers would be switching to electricity for cooking. This would be good for several reasons. Electricity is less poisonous than gas in kitchens, and also less explosively dangerous. But most importantly in the current context, electricity can be generated using thermal coal (which India has in abundance) or renewables (ditto).

But even if a sufficient supply of electric cooking apparatus exists, making a transition from LPG to electric at scale would involve offering big subsidies for electric cookers, or creating some soft-loan mechanism to allow lower-income households to buy cookers. Another relatively quick but very dirty solution involves emulating Nazi Germany and converting coal to gas. During World War II, the Germans did this quickly but it certainly isn’t environmentally friendly.

Oil and gas are necessary goods. There are wild price spikes if demand exceeds supply. That inevitably triggers widespread inflation as transport and power costs feed into the macroeconomy. High energy prices are bad for the global economy, and very, very bad for India.

Every oil shock causes an economic and political crisis in India — 1973-74 led to the Emergency, 1979 led to the fall of the Janata government, 1990-91 triggered the balance of payments crisis that forced liberalisation. There is no apparent reason why this crunch would be different, given much greater dependence on gas and a far greater squeeze on supply.