El Niño & markets: The signal and the noise for investors amid uncertainty

Broadly, the impact of a weak monsoon can be viewed through two channels:

Interest Rate Channel:

Weak Monsoon → Inflation → Interest Rates → Demand → Corporate Earnings → Equity Markets

Rural Demand Channel:

Weak Monsoon → Rural Incomes → Rural Demand → Corporate Earnings → Equity Markets

To what extent are these concerns likely to materialise? To look for an answer, we examined five El Niño episodes over the past two decades and the insights they may provide to investors today.

Since 1995, India has experienced nine El Niño episodes of varying intensities. Interestingly, not all of them resulted in significant monsoon disruption. In 1997, 2006 and 2018, for instance, India largely escaped the adverse effects of El Niño and recorded near-normal rainfall, helped by factors such as favourable Indian Ocean conditions and intra-seasonal weather patterns. For the purpose of this study, we have therefore focused on five episodes—FY05, FY10, FY15, FY16 and FY24—where El Niño was accompanied by below-normal monsoon rainfall. Together, these years capture a range of rainfall deficiencies and economic environments, allowing us to assess whether El Niño leaves a consistent imprint on inflation, interest rates and equity markets.

Table 1 highlights an important point. The intensity of El Niño in the Pacific does not always translate into a proportionate impact on the Indian monsoon. The moderate El Niño of 2009 was associated with a 22 per cent rainfall deficit, while the very strong El Niño of 2015 resulted in a smaller shortfall. This reflects the influence of other climatic factors, particularly conditions in the Indian Ocean, which can either amplify or offset the impact of El Niño on India’s rainfall.

Before examining the data, it is useful to recall that El Niño was not the only variable influencing markets during these episodes. Each period was characterised by its own dominant macroeconomic and market narrative.

To the extent that these other variables affected inflation, interest rates and equity valuations, they may have amplified, muted or even overwhelmed the impact of El Niño.

Below we flesh out some of the variables of the five episodes:

FY05 (2004)

> Rainfall deficiency of about 13 per cent.

> Political uncertainty following the unexpected change in government.

> Markets were influenced as much by political developments and policy expectations as by the monsoon.

FY10 (2009)

> Rainfall deficiency of about 22 per cent, among the worst in recent decades.

> Global markets were recovering from the global financial crisis (GFC).

> Extraordinary liquidity and risk-on sentiment dominated market behaviour.

FY15 (2014)

> Rainfall deficiency of about 12 per cent.

> Strong reform expectations following the change in government.

> Sharp decline in global crude oil prices supported growth and inflation outcomes.

FY16 (2015)

> Rainfall deficiency of about 14 per cent.

> China slowdown and global commodity weakness weighed on markets.

> Concerns about global growth often overshadowed domestic weather developments.

FY24 (2023)

> Rainfall deficiency of about 6 per cent.

> Strong domestic liquidity, record SIP inflows and robust economic growth.

> Policy measures helped contain food inflation despite El Niño concerns.

Across the five El Niño episodes, we examined a wide range of variables including CPI inflation, food inflation, 10-year G-Sec yields, RBI REPOS rates & monetary Policy, rural demand in general and tractor sales and various sectoral relative performance versus the broader market.

Four observations emerge from the data:

> Equity market outcomes varied sharply across El Niño episodes. No sector consistently underperformed or outperformed in every episode.

> Interest rates did not display a uniform response. In some years yields rose, while in others broader macroeconomic forces dominated.

> Rural demand indicators exhibited greater sensitivity to deficient monsoons than broad equity indices.

> The dominant market driver differed across episodes. Political developments, global liquidity, crude oil prices, reform expectations, China-related concerns and domestic liquidity often exerted a greater influence on markets than El Niño itself.

We can notice in Table 2 that the same sector underperformed in one El Niño episode and outperformed strongly in another, illustrating the difficulty of extracting a uniform market signal.

We next (Table 3) examined the rural demand channel using tractor sales, a widely used proxy for rural economic activity. Unlike equity markets, which are influenced by numerous domestic and global factors, tractor demand is closely linked to farm incomes and agricultural sentiment.

The evidence in Table 3 suggests that rural demand is indeed more sensitive to deficient monsoons than financial markets. Tractor sales declined in three of the five El Niño episodes studied, with the sharpest contractions occurring in FY15 and FY16. While the magnitude varied across episodes, the direction of movement was broadly consistent with the expectation that weak monsoons adversely affect rural incomes and discretionary spending.

The rural demand channel, therefore, finds greater support in the data than the equity and fixed income market channel. El Niño appears to leave a clearer imprint on segments of the real economy directly linked to agriculture than on broad financial markets, where a multitude of other factors simultaneously influence outcomes.

If the inflation channel operates as expected, the clearest evidence should be visible in fixed income markets. A deficient monsoon can raise food inflation, influence RBI policy and affect government bond yields. One would therefore expect El Niño episodes to leave a discernible imprint on interest rates.

The evidence, however, is less conclusive. Government bond yields did not display a uniform pattern across the five episodes studied. In some years yields rose, consistent with inflation concerns, while in others they declined or remained largely influenced by broader macroeconomic developments. Global liquidity conditions, fiscal policy, crude oil prices, growth expectations and RBI actions often appeared to exert a greater influence on bond markets than monsoon developments alone.

This suggests that even in fixed income markets—where the theoretical transmission mechanism is most direct—the El Niño signal is often difficult to isolate from other competing forces.

What to watch

What should investors watch this time?

The historical evidence suggests that El Niño matters, but rarely in isolation. The following indicators merit close monitoring over the coming months:

> Rainfall distribution may matter more than aggregate rainfall. Even with a below-normal monsoon, outcomes can differ significantly depending on which regions and crops are affected.

> Food inflation is likely to be the first place where the impact becomes visible. The trajectory of cereal, pulse and vegetable prices will therefore be critical.

> The policy response will be equally important. Government interventions through buffer stocks, imports, export restrictions and other supply-side measures can mitigate inflationary pressures.

> The RBI’s policy response deserves close attention. Whether food inflation remains temporary or spills over into broader inflation expectations will influence interest-rate expectations and bond yields.

> Rural demand indicators such as tractor sales, two-wheeler sales, fertiliser offtake and agri-input demand may provide early clues about the extent of stress in the rural economy.

> Equity investors should focus on sectoral rather than market-wide effects. Agriculture-linked and rural-facing sectors are likely to display a stronger signal than broad market indices.

nGlobal factors can easily overwhelm the El Niño effect. As the historical episodes demonstrate, variables such as global liquidity, crude oil prices, geopolitical developments, growth expectations and capital flows often exert a greater influence on financial markets.

The principal lesson from earlier episodes is therefore one of humility. El Niño may influence inflation, rural demand and market sentiment, but its impact is filtered through a complex web of domestic and global factors. Investors should treat it as an important variable, but not necessarily the dominant one.

Earlier episodes suggest that El-Nino leaves its clearest imprint on the rural economy, where the signal is relatively clean and less noisy. Financial markets, by contrast, are noisy systems influenced by politics, liquidity, crude oil prices, global growth and investor sentiment.

The question for investors is therefore not whether El Nino matters, but whether it will matter more than everything else.