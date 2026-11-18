The scale of the adjustment is substantial. In calendar year 2025 (CY25), the EU’s 27 member-states imported goods worth €2.67 billion from India across tariff lines already listed in the amended regulation. A further €461 million was recorded on lines added from December 30, 2027. These are values of trade on the relevant tariff lines; actual regulatory coverage depends on the product description and, in some cases, the species, material or feedstock. India’s low-risk classification offers a useful starting point, provided suppliers can substantiate the origin and legality of the commodities involved.

The EUDR covers specified products derived from seven commodities — cattle, cocoa, coffee, oil palm, rubber, soya and wood. Covered goods must comply with the relevant laws in the country of production and meet the EU’s deforestation-free requirement, which uses December 31, 2020, as the cut-off date. Wood must also meet a forest degradation requirement. For exporters, this means connecting the finished product to evidence about the land and materials from which it originated. For existing product lines, the rules apply from December 30, 2026, to large and medium operators and to micro and small operators already covered by the EU Timber Regulation. Most other micro and small operators have until 30 June 2027.

Under Directive 2013/34/EU (the Accounting Directive), as amended by Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2023/2775, a company falls into a category if it does not exceed two of the three criteria (see chart 1). Anything above the medium thresholds is large.

The distinction matters for Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs): A small Indian supplier selling to a large EU importer should prepare for the importer’s December 2026 deadline.

Two measures adopted by the European Commission in July support implementation. A Delegated Act updates and simplifies Annex I, the list of products covered, following stakeholder consultation and public feedback. An Implementing Act sets out how the information system will handle due diligence statements and simplified declarations. The scope update changes the products derived from the seven commodities, without changing the commodity list itself. The Delegated Act removes cattle hides, skins and leather, retreaded tyres, soybeans for sowing, specified articles of vulcanised rubber, conveyor and transmission belts, and aircraft and motor vehicle seats. It adds soluble coffee, certain palm oil derivatives and frozen cattle tongues, with these additions becoming subject to the regulation from December 30, 2027, to give businesses time to prepare. It also clarifies that samples and products used for analysis, examination and testing are outside the scope, and introduces targeted exemptions for specified categories of waste, used and second-hand products, packing material, and products used to manufacture medicinal products.

Where Indian trade is most affected

The existing tariff lines represented about 3.8 per cent of the EU’s €69.63 billion in goods imports from India in 2025. The later additions represented a further 0.7 per cent on the same basis. These national shares, however, can obscure the importance of Europe to individual businesses. A coffee exporter whose orders come predominantly from Europe faces a different adjustment from a diversified tyre manufacturer selling several compounds and product categories.

Rubber, coffee and wood-based products together accounted for about 82 per cent of trade on the existing lines. This concentration points to where common industry support could assist the greatest volume of trade, while careful product classification remains essential within each sector (see chart 2).

Different sectors face different sourcing challenges Rubber and rubber products accounted for €1.03 billion on screened lines. Agricultural and forestry tyres alone represented €634.16 million, although the tariff code does not reveal how much of that trade used covered natural rubber. Tyre treads show why classification at the eight-digit EU customs level matters: The specific code recorded €0.75 million, against €12.38 million for the broader six-digit line. With the 2026 amendment removing retreaded tyres, specified conveyor and transmission belts, and certain other vulcanised rubber articles, exporters can direct compliance spending towards products and materials that remain covered.

Coffee presents a more direct connection between trade and farm-level traceability. Unroasted, non-decaffeinated coffee accounted for €605.54 million of the €605.91 million on existing coffee lines. The immediate task is to trace pooled lots through collection centres and curing works to the contributing farms. Soluble coffee and other coffee extracts and concentrates add €100.11 million on a line applying from December 2027. Processors can use the additional year to map suppliers before purchasing the crop destined for EU production.

Wood, paper and furniture recorded €542.13 million, including €216.13 million in other wooden furniture. For manufacturers buying through several timber dealers, compliance requires a reliable link between finished goods, harvest records and evidence of legality.

Soya accounted for €271.33 million, almost entirely soybean oilcake and other extraction residues.

Among the 2027 additions, specified palm derivatives accounted for €360.83 million in screened trade. Actual coverage depends on feedstock, particularly for chemicals and preparations that can be produced from different oils. The removal of specified cattle hides, skins and leather narrows India’s exposure in that sector, while no 2025 import value was reported on the newly listed frozen cattle tongue line.

What low risk means for buyers and suppliers

India’s low-risk status can simplify an EU importer’s due diligence when the relevant commodity is produced in India and the conditions for simplified treatment are met. It does not remove the need for production-location information, legality records or evidence linking the source to the consignment. The EU importer ordinarily submits the due diligence statement when first placing covered goods on the EU market, using evidence supplied by the Indian exporter. The origin of the commodity is, therefore, crucial. For a tyre manufactured in India using imported natural rubber, the country where the rubber was grown determines its risk classification. The same distinction applies to furniture made with imported timber. Buyers and suppliers need to resolve these questions at the sourcing stage so that a manufacturing location is not mistaken for proof of the underlying commodity’s origin.

Turning preparation into confidence

Exporters should begin with their EU order books. For each product, they should verify the eight-digit EU customs code, covered inputs and required documentation with the importer, then test the process on a live consignment. Lot identifiers should be assigned at collection or receipt, production locations and dates captured, and legality records retained. Material of undocumented origin should be kept out of lots intended for the EU, while manufacturers using imported inputs should secure production data before purchase.

Data arrangements deserve the same attention as physical sourcing. Exporters and buyers should verify who may access farm information, how errors will be corrected and how delays will be handled. A system that works consistently across repeat consignments can help suppliers combine reliable delivery with verifiable sourcing when competing for longer-term contracts.

Export facilitation and promotion organisations could make preparation more affordable for smaller firms. A joint advisory could connect EU customs codes with product descriptions and exclusions, supported by sector clinics involving commodity boards and EU importers. Pilot shipments in coffee, tyres and furniture would allow buyer feedback to shape reusable documentation templates and help resolve recurring questions about classification and evidence. Suppliers with verified sourcing records could then be brought into buyer-seller meetings and trade missions, making it easier for European buyers to qualify additional Indian partners.

Government support can address the costs that individual exporters and growers struggle to bear. The TRACE (Trade Regulations, Accreditation and Compliance Enablement) scheme provides reimbursement up to 95 per cent of the costs subject to a ceiling of ~50 lakh for micro and small units and 80 per cent of the cost, with the same ceiling, for medium enterprises. Shared mapping and traceability services, delivered through commodity boards, state agencies and farmer producer organisations, could link farm and plantation records, harvest permissions and lot identifiers through systems able to exchange data. This would reduce repeated information requests and help smaller growers participate. Initial support could focus on clusters where fragmented sourcing creates the highest cost per shipment.

Engagement with the European Commission and member-state authorities should clarify how Indian land and harvest records can demonstrate legality, including which alternative records may be usable where formal documentation is incomplete. This work should proceed alongside the mapping of palm-derived chemical and soluble coffee supply chains for 2027. A joint government-industry review could track growers mapped, pilot lots accepted by buyers, shipment verification costs and resulting repeat business. These measures would reveal where shared services should expand and where firms need assistance with particular buyer requirements.

The export opportunity lies in making traceable sourcing available at commercial scale. A European coffee buyer able to qualify several Indian grower groups, or a furniture buyer able to verify timber across repeat orders, has a stronger basis for placing more business with Indian suppliers. Shared infrastructure can extend that opportunity to smaller exporters and growers, while product-specific trade data can guide investment towards the lines with the strongest growth prospects. For India and its

trading partners, dependable evidence of origin can become an enduring source of commercial confidence.