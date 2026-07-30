Exam leaks are only the symptom, a culture of shortcuts is the disease

We have become practised at responding to leaks. We have not yet become serious about asking why they keep happening.

Let us be clear about what is at stake. An examination is not merely a filter. It is a promise the country makes to a fifteen-year-old — that what you do at your desk, alone, over years, will count for more than whom you know. When a paper leaks, that promise is broken — not only for the students of that year, but for every student watching. The damage is to the credibility of the education system itself, and therefore to the future of our children.

This is not just corruption

The most instructive detail in every leak is the identity of those arrested. Not shadowy outsiders. Not hackers. Teachers who set the papers. Officials inside the examination system who were entrusted, precisely because they were meant to be trustworthy, with protecting its integrity. The system did not fail from the outside. It was opened from within.

It is tempting to file this under corruption and move on. That framing is comfortable because it suggests a policing problem with a policing solution — tighter custody chains, harsher penalties, more surveillance. Those things matter, and governments must keep strengthening them. But leaked papers have occurred for as long as examinations have existed, in every state of this country, under every government. New laws have been enacted. The leaks continue. If enforcement alone were sufficient, this would have ended long ago.

Every leaked paper has a buyer

A leak is a transaction, and transactions require demand. That demand is manufactured by a culture of shortcuts — among some students, and more often among some parents — and it is fed by an ecosystem of coaching operators who market not learning but outcomes, not preparation but guaranteed selection. When an entire industry sells certainty in a process designed to measure merit, some part of that industry will eventually procure certainty by illegitimate means. The paper leak is the retail end of a wholesale problem.

Ask why some countries rarely face this. Japan is worth thinking about. It is not that their statutes are more severe or their invigilators more numerous. It is that the shortcut itself carries shame, not merely the getting caught. It is that integrity is expected of the examiner and the examinee alike. And it is that a child’s worth is not compressed into a single number on a single morning.

What we are teaching our children

Consider what a leak actually teaches. The student who clears an examination through a purchased paper learns, at exactly the age when lessons become permanent, that access beats effort. That is a corrosive thing to carry into adult life, and into professions where competence is not optional.

But the deeper injury is to the other child — the one in a small town, without contacts, who studied through the night because she believed the system would be fair to her. She learns that honesty was naive. We should be far angrier about that than we usually are. Governments must act. So must the rest of us.

The government has clear responsibilities, and I have argued for them consistently: Professionalised and accountable testing agencies;encrypted, randomised and auditable paper distribution; genuine consequences for officials who breach trust; and honest regulation of what coaching companies are permitted to promise. These are necessary. They are not sufficient.

No examination system can be made leak-proof by supervision alone, because every process eventually passes through human hands. What determines whether those hands stay clean is not the statute book. It is what was taught at home, what is tolerated in the neighbourhood, and what parents quietly signal when they say that the marks are all that matter.

So we must first agree, as parents and as educators, on something simple – that our children deserve an ecosystem where hard work and commitment determine success, not shortcuts and dubious contacts. That merit must mean something. That the shortcut is not clever but dishonourable, and dishonourable first of all to the child it is meant to help.

A cause for young India

I am glad this debate is now happening openly, and it must continue — informed and civil — until both the ecosystem that enables leaks and the culture that feeds them are addressed comprehensively.

But I would go further. This is a cause that Young India should own. It is your examinations, your futures and your credentials that are being devalued. Previous generations built much, and left this unfixed. Bring the change we could not.

Change this, we must.