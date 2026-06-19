FMCG firms recalibrate approach as consumer market rewards speed over scale

Five years ago, Aashirvaad and Surf Excel could run one national television commercial and win. Today, the Zepto shopper in Bengaluru and the kirana buyer in Gidderbaha, Punjab, live in different economies. HUL christened this “Winning in Many Indias”. ITC is now putting profit and loss (P&L) and supply chain behind it.

The company’s “MSM Four-Speeds-One-Country” model segments execution by consumer decision speed, not geography.

Speed 1: Digital-first is quick commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C). The Metro-Gen Z cohort expects new variants each quarter and delivery in 10 minutes. ITC uses this lane to test and scale premium plays. Dermafique skincare and Fabelle luxury chocolates launched on the ITC Store first, using AI-led sampling and influencer drops. While HUL’s Simple and Love Beauty & Planet personal care products built D2C arms, ITC is using Speed 1 to incubate brands that may never see a kirana shelf, protecting margins and discounts.

Speed 2: Modern trade (MT) covers Tier-I and Tier-II shoppers at DMart and Reliance Retail. Here ITC pushes premium packs and category bundles, much like HUL does with Surf Excel Matic plus Comfort combos. Savlon handwash paired with surface cleaners is ITC’s answer to HUL’s Lifebuoy plus Domex aisle strategy.

Speed 3: Traditional trade (TT) remains the kirana battleground where HUL’s distribution depth is legendary. ITC’s counter is hyperlocal SKUs and van sales. Aashirvaad’s regional wheat variants mimic HUL’s Annapurna playbook but with e-Choupal procurement as a cost moat.

Speed 4: Bharat Deep targets low-media rural markets through haats, e-Choupal and WhatsApp commerce. Mangaldeep agarbatti, sold via self-help groups, competes with HUL’s Ayush, but ITC ties it to farmer relationships — a lever HUL lacks at scale.

The difference from HUL’s “Winning in Many Indias” is execution. HUL segments by market cluster. ITC segments by consumer speed and aligns supply chain, media and talent to each speed with separate P&L owners.

Three triggers forced ITC’s hand, and each hits HUL.

First, quick commerce. Platforms like Blinkit and Zepto created Speed 1 consumers who discover brands in-app. HUL responded with D2C and acquisitions like Oziva. ITC’s answer is quicker: Cut launch cycles from 18 months to four by starting D2C, then scaling to MT and TT.

Second, the K-shaped consumer. Urban India trades up to ₹500 serums while rural India still buys ₹1 shampoo sachets. HUL manages this with Dove at the top and Wheel at the bottom. ITC is mirroring that with Dermafique and Vivel, but using Speed 4 data from e-Choupal to predict rural demand spikes better than HUL’s Shakti network can.

Third, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2026 (DPDP Act). Third-party targeting is crumbling. HUL is investing in its UShop and Shikhar apps for first-party data. ITC’s advantage is 20 years of e-Choupal farmer data plus Classmate and ITC Store transactions. ITC deploys that data differently: Deterministic buyer signals from AudiencePro for Speed 1, crop and rainfall data for Speed 4.

ITC’s supply chain now runs small-batch lines for D2C alongside mass lines for TT, a model it calls “crafted at scale”. HUL has been doing this with its “nano factories” for D2C. ITC’s edge is integrating it with e-Choupal sourcing to protect input costs.

Media spends have been split: About 40 per cent to digital and influencers for Speed 1, 35 per cent to TV and print for Speed 3, 25 per cent to rural BTL for Speed 4. HUL’s media mix is still TV-heavy, but it is shifting rapidly to digital for urban brands. The battle is now about return on investment, not gross rating points.

Even talent mirrors the shift. Aashirvaad has one manager for quick commerce and another for rural TT. ITC’s “speed captain” model makes speed, not geography, the primary axis.

HUL spent a decade building ‘Winning in Many Indias’. ITC is trying to do it in two years. If Dermafique is luxury on Instagram but discounted on Flipkart, Speed 1 trust erodes, a problem HUL faced with TRESemmé.

DPDP Act compliance is another shared headache. Speed 1 depends on personalisation. Both ITC and HUL will need to rebuild targeting stacks by 2027, and the one with cleaner first-party data wins.

Interesting times. HUL taught India distribution. Now, ITC is teaching India speed. Let’s see.