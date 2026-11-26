In the stock market, the benchmark Nifty 50 has gained about 12 per cent in November, while the rupee has appreciated over 2.5 per cent against the dollar. The return of FPIs can partly be explained by the decline in global crude-oil prices and concerns over the valuations of artificial intelligence (AI) companies, particularly after the Democratic Party won control of both chambers of the United States Congress. It is argued that the pace of AI development may now slow. Since India was not part of the big AI play, market rotation is benefitting it.

However, strong buying by FPIs in one month should not be seen as a trend reversal. Net FPI equity flows for the year are still about negative $15 billion. Foreign investors took out about $18.9 billion in 2025 as well. While crude oil prices have declined, a resumption of the war, which cannot be ruled out completely, could push prices up again. As demonstrated over the past several months, higher oil prices tend to significantly change macroeconomic management dynamics in India. However, even if oil prices settle at the pre-war level, it may not completely reverse the dynamics on the external front.

There is a view that a decline in oil prices will lead to substantial capital inflows, resulting in a significant strengthening of the rupee. This may be an overly optimistic assumption. It is worth remembering that India faced a balance of payments (BoP) deficit in the past two financial years as well, despite much lower oil prices. A substantial shift in capital flow, to a large extent, is usually driven by global interest rates, particularly in the US. Here are two examples. First, as interest rates were reduced following the outbreak of the pandemic and large central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, pumped in liquidity to support the financial system and economic activity, capital inflows into India surged. India’s foreign exchange (FX) reserves increased by over $100 billion in 2020-21. Second, when interest rates were raised by large central banks in a coordinated fashion in 2022 to tackle inflation, India’s FX reserves declined by over $100 billion between February and November 2022.

Things stabilised thereafter, and the RBI rebuilt its reserves. However, external conditions for India have been challenging for some time despite not running a large current account deficit (CAD). Given the persistent capital outflows, there was a risk of a BoP deficit for the third year in a row, which prompted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to announce concessional swap schemes in June.

Data for the first half of the ongoing financial year shows that India has registered a BoP surplus of about $66.8 billion, largely on account of inflows under the swap schemes. The return of the FPIs is definitely a big relief, but the outcomes on the external front in the near to medium term will depend on several factors.

First, the direction of energy prices. An early agreement between Iran and the US will help bring down crude oil prices sustainably. This will not only help contain the CAD but also encourage foreign investors to look at India more positively. Things will obviously worsen if the attacks resume.

Second, the pace of global AI buildout. A slowdown will help India as investors will look for alternative opportunities. However, if the correction in the valuations of AI-related companies becomes disorderly or the so-called AI bubble bursts, external financial conditions could worsen significantly for India. In case of a sudden increase in risk-aversion in the global financial system, capital tends to flow out of emerging markets. The 2008 global financial crisis is a good example.

Third, interest rates in the US. There are two main drivers here. One, although lower energy prices are a relief, inflation in the US has been running above target for over five years, and the Fed has reiterated its commitment to bringing it down. Financial markets expect the Fed to increase interest rates further in its December meeting. Moreover, a reduction can safely be ruled out until inflation gets sustainably close to the Fed’s 2 per cent target. Two, as argued in this space earlier, the budget deficit and public debt have increased structurally in the US. Higher funding requirements of the US government in the foreseeable future will significantly influence the cost of money, keeping it elevated. In fact, high levels of public debt in most advanced economies will constrain the flow of capital to emerging markets.