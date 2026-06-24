FTAs need investment teeth if India wants global capital to come in

This is important, given that India has, since the pandemic, registered a consistent fall in net inflows of FDI as a share of gross domestic product (GDP). The declining trend stands out in a global trade and investment context that, in the post-pandemic period, is increasingly being shaped by the restructuring and diversification of GVCs away from China. Comparator and competing developing economies have fared significantly better than India (see table). The neighbouring region of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) has remained resilient and continued to attract FDI even in the face of increasing geopolitical fragmentation and trade tensions in the global economy. According to the Unctad's (United Nations Conference of Trade and Development) Asean Investment Report (2025), Asean has, since 2021, maintained its position as the top FDI recipient among developing regions with the manufacturing sector, especially supply chain-intensive industries, being a major driving force for it. Vietnam has been among the top recipients in the region with record-level FDI. Among the main sources, apart from East Asian economies and intra-Asean FDI, the EU figures prominently. In the case of Vietnam, the share of the EU has increased since 2019, when the bilateral FTA and Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) were signed with the EU and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) entered into force. Following Vietnam, other Asean nations like Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia are now negotiating FTAs with the EU. Indonesia finalised negotiations on both its FTA and IPA with the EU in 2025 while also having applied for membership in the CPTPP in 2024.

Asean, it may be noted, has accomplished almost 100 per cent tariff liberalisation under its regional trade in goods agreement. Since 2020, it has, in addition, placed particular emphasis on strengthening its investment climate through participation in deep mega-regional, regional and bilateral FTAs. Four Asean economies — Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei — are members of the mega-regional CPTPP. The CPTPP includes cumulation-based rules of origin, which are facilitative of attracting supply-chain intensive investment. At regional level, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), with common and cumulative rules of origin, is complemented by the implementation of the Asean Investment Agreement and Asean Investment Facilitation Framework. Among bilateral initiatives, Vietnam has signed several deep FTAs over the last decade. Apart from over 90 per cent tariff liberalisation, the depth of its FTAs in intellectual property-related provisions and technical standards has set in motion corresponding reforms to align its domestic regulatory framework to international benchmarks. The inclusion of investment liberalisation and investor-protection provisions has, in addition, helped enhance Vietnam’s attraction as a production and export base for several large corporations diversifying away from China.

In order to boost its FDI inflows in this competitive scenario, India needs to improve the depth of its FTAs. Towards this objective, first and foremost, it needs to accelerate the comprehensive review of tariffs announced in Budget 2025 and move swiftly towards the average MFN (most favoured nation) tariffs in the manufacturing sector in major Asean economies. A reduction in tariffs on critical imported inputs will assist India in enhancing its manufacturing competitiveness and attracting export-oriented FDI. Second, India needs to negotiate and finalise an IPA with the EU. Given that the ratification process of the IPA is a prolonged process done at the level of member states of the bloc, the aim should be to conclude the IPA negotiations at the earliest so that its ratification is initiated in parallel with that of the EU-India FTA. The objective should be to design the investment dispute settlement mechanism and investor-protection provisions in a way that they become the template for India’s future negotiations on FTAs and IPAs. A judicious examination of the EU’s investment agreements with those of Asian economies like Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia could be a useful starting point for working on an appropriate combination of investor-protection and state-sovereignty provisions for India. This will be especially useful because India is in the process of negotiating comprehensive trade agreements with developed economies like Canada and Australia. Third, an announcement on India’s intent to participate in the gold-standard CPTPP will be a very positive signal to enhance the confidence of international investors in the Indian economy and its ability to achieve the highest international regulatory standards, and trade and investment policy predictability and transparency.

At this juncture of its growth trajectory, India needs to attract FDI. While large corporations are diversifying supply-chain investments, the global scenario is becoming increasingly geopolitically motivated and competitive. India’s FTAs, therefore, need to include investment chapters and/or be coupled with parallel IPAs with appropriate investor protection provisions and dispute resolution mechanism. A combined approach of an FTA with IPA will help India re-establish its position as an attractive destination for FDI.