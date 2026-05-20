How 24/7 news changed us from Gulf War fascination to TV debate fatigue

The Gulf War (1990-91) was raging. We had gone to Hyderabad for a client meeting. One of the seniors had come the previous day for the important meeting and was staying at what was then the Krishna Oberoi. When we went to meet him in his room for a pre-meeting preparation, he told us to watch the TV and went for his long bath. TV. Why? Well the TV was tuned on to CNN. We started watching and were transfixed by what we saw. This was live coverage of the war as it was unfolding.

It is common knowledge today that CNN changed the way news was reported and consumed. To quote an EBSCO article “When the first allied bombing raid on Baghdad began on January 17, 1991, CNN was the only news outlet able to broadcast live telephone voice reports of the attacks. Hiding under beds and desks in a Baghdad hotel, CNN reporters Peter Arnett,

Bernard Shaw and John Holliman were the first to tell the world that war had begun, thus scooping the US military’s official announcement by twenty-seven minutes.”

No one would want to watch news 24/7 when they are habituated to the morning news and evening news. That was the norm CNN defied. And the Gulf War was a perfect launch pad.

Cable TV operators in India started offering CNN and BBC to subscribers as early as 1991. There was no ‘India feed’ and what we got was what possibly their Asia-targeted feed. The first India-specific 24/7 TV news channel, Star News, was born in February 1998. This was offered in both English and Hindi and was produced by NDTV (headed by Prannoy and Radhika Roy). Many more news channels followed. In all Indian languages.

CNBC TV18 which focussed on business news (24/7) was launched in 1999 and continues to rule viewership ratings during stock market hours. I am aware that all financial market operators, and even the regulators, have a TV in their office cabins and almost always it is tuned to CNBC TV18; the channel claims to have a market share of 90 per cent during the day time, stock market trading hours. The channel is such a favourite of business leaders that I remember a client asking me, irrespective of the various channels that we take for our advertising, to ensure that our ad comes on CNBC TV18. Why? ‘Well our chairman watches that and if our ad doesn’t appear on that channel he will surmise that we are not spending our money well.’

At one time news channels used to command a significant share of TV ad spending. While the audience share of TV news used to be in single digits, spending used to be in excess of 25 per cent, thanks to what I may call the ‘Chairman Effect’. News TV channels however are expensive to run and not many of them are profitable on a standalone basis. The profitable ones manage their costs rather well but for all the others it is trying times. News TV advertising and ad rates have not kept pace and hence news TV channels are under constant profit pressure. There are also rumours of news TV channels doing special deals with political parties. But we will not go there.

What has happened to the audiences? With the growth of social media the 24/7 news TV addiction seems to have waned. The younger generation consumes all the news from social media platforms. News TV has become the abode of the senior citizens who want a drip feed of news and are averse to social media.

As reporting on news TV became rather stale we saw the rise of acrimonious TV debates. These seem to have gained momentum over the last decade and channels seem to be vying with each other to make the TV battles more and more acrimonious. Many of the ‘international experts’ presented are all ‘for hire talking heads’. And they are quite blasé when they get shouted at. News TV has transformed into a different version of entertainment TV.

Fortunately for Indian news channels it is always election season in India. And their viewership jumps during the runup to the election, then the exit poll results and finally on counting day. Unfortunately what used to be many many hours of counting has been reduced to a few hours thanks to EVMs. But still, news TV holds the magic during the final hours of every election. News channels are also becoming adept at non-linear viewing. Important segments are available for viewing on their websites, apps and on Youtube.

As I watched C Joseph Vijay take his oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister and deliver his speech to a packed delirious audience at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on a large TV screen, I wondered if the magic of TV news will continue!