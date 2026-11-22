This foundational logic provides the original basis for internationalised asset management. Cross-border capital flows create conditions in which all participants become better off through diversification and risk sharing. The desired state is where an Indian family owns a flat in Tokyo and rents it out to a resident while a Japanese family owns a flat in Bombay and rents it out to a resident. Each owner insulates the balance sheet from the home country risk. If India fares badly, the Tokyo asset continues to work well for the Indian owner, and vice versa. Each owner is well protected as compared to owning a flat in her or his own city. The pursuit of this protection, of this reduction of financial portfolio risk, drives capital across borders.

Emerging-market investment is grounded in this promise. Indian asset prices have an imperfect correlation with the global portfolio and hence offer gains from diversification. But their prices have to be driven down by market forces to compensate for the high risk of investing in India. Indian capital controls, taxation, policy risk, and the threat of expropriation by the state: All these drive up the required rate of return for a global investor to buy Indian assets (ie they drive down Indian asset prices). These policy choices act as a tax on capital, raising its cost. The central benefit for foreigners investing in India is the structural gain from diversification. The macroeconomic and political shocks in India are different from the shocks seen elsewhere, so investing in India is attractive.

Some unusual things happened in the past decade, and those complicated this pretty picture. There was a sustained big divergence, where the United States (US) economy did well and the Indian economy didn’t. The relevant metric for a global allocator is the dollar return, where depreciation in the exchange rate acts as a haircut on local equity gains. If we superpose the S&P 500 against the Indian Nifty 50, expressed in dollars, over the last nine years, we see that the Nifty grew from 100 to about 170. But the S&P 500 grew from 100 to 275. This is a large gap in performance: 6.44 per cent vs 11.48 per cent in dollars, on average. In these nine years, the gains from diversification into India went with a significant drag in average returns.

Nothing has changed in the finance theory! Diversification remains a free lunch. Financial markets process information efficiently. All information is contained in the price, so past performance is not relevant for future performance. The 95 per cent confidence interval for the annual S&P 500 return, based on this data, runs from —1.09 per cent to 25.65 per cent and for the Nifty it is — 5.42 per cent to 19.78 per cent: Hardly a strong foundation to make claims about the future. But such a performance gap over a nine-year period weighs on many practical people. The curious combination of superior US stock-market performance with sluggish Indian stock-market performance, over a nine-year period, has had a force of its own.

While financial markets are quite efficient, decision making in financial intermediation is often less than rational. Asset allocators operate in institutional settings defined by investment committees and career risk. The theoretical mandate to diversify, to not care about past performance, clashes with the institutional pressure to chase the assets that recently outperformed.

This unique backdrop has generated a drag against foreign investment into India. When the dominant global asset class delivers exceptional returns, the appetite to underwrite the institutional frictions of emerging markets diminishes. The bar for the entry of foreign capital rises, and the flow of global savings into Indian assets faces a structural headwind.

We should not overstate the macroeconomic problem caused by this dynamic. Sanjuktha Athreya demonstrated that it was a stall, not a reversal (https://bit.ly/IndiaStall). Capital did not flee, but it stopped arriving at the previous rate. The macroeconomic impact of this stall was muted by domestic conditions. There was poor corporate investment in India in this period. The macroeconomic identity links the current-account deficit to the gap between domestic investment and domestic savings. Because corporate capital expenditure was weak, the demand for capital was low, so the gap between investment and savings in India was weak. Consequently, there was no great need for inflows of foreign capital. The economy did not face a financing constraint that foreign savings had to resolve, so softness in capital inflows was not a problem.

If artificial intelligence and tech fever in US asset pricing cools, this could potentially induce global investors think about international portfolio formation in a more normal way. A moderation in US equity returns would assist allocators in returning to more orthodox, more theoretically sound strategies. It would restore the traditional focus on international diversification and the pursuit of uncorrelated returns across global markets. This would be good for India.

If foreign investors took more interest in India — and if the Indian authorities removed policy mistakes that impede inflows of foreign capital — then there would be a greater interest in Indian assets. This would exert a causal impact on Indian economic growth through the following path. First, Indian asset prices would go up. For example, when foreigners take an interest in India (and the Indian authorities do not come in the way), Indian corporate bond yields go down. Second, firms would find more investment projects attractive when asset prices are higher. A firm with a high price-earning ratio does more investment than a firm with a low one; a firm with a cheap cost of debt does more investment than a firm with high cost of debt. Such a surge of investment would help growth in gross domestic product. Equal treatment for foreigners by the Indian state remains a powerful lever to push Indian economic growth, and it’s not that hard to do.