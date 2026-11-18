For India, this will truly be the mother of all FTAs. For the first time, it is entering into a comprehensive and highly ambitious agreement, with a scope and coverage never seen before in its trade agreements. The FTA has 20 chapters, including subjects India has never previously agreed to include in its trade deals, such as digital trade, gender, labour, environment and sustainability, government procurement, and intellectual property, with strong provisions of cooperation in these areas.

Its significance should be seen against the backdrop of the growing unilateralism, with huge implications for global economic stability. India and the European Union (EU) are two large democracies with a combined gross domestic product of over $24 trillion — the EU at $20 trillion and India at $4 trillion. Together, they account for nearly one-fourth of humanity bound by shared democratic values and the rule of law. Leaders on both sides are upbeat about its potential to take the India-EU Strategic Partnership to the next level.

Expectations are high that the FTA will deliver mutually beneficial outcomes, but for it to happen, perceptual gaps on both sides must be narrowed.

Trade beyond binaries: Industry on both sides believe bilateral goods and services trade, worth $136.54 billion and $83.10 billion respectively, could double within a decade under the FTA. India currently enjoys surpluses of $15.17 billion in goods and $10 billion in services trade. The EU’s cumulative foreign direct investment in India since 2000 stands at $117.4 billion, with total investment stock, including equity and portfolio, exceeding $300 billion. About 6,000 EU companies are operating in the country. India’s cumulative investment in the EU stands at about $50 billion during the same period, with about 1,500 companies operating there.

However, viewing trade through the binary lens of deficits or surpluses risks making it a victim of popular concern. Global trade moves through a complex web of supply chains that hinges on facilitation. Trade facilitation on both ends involves alignment of tariffs and non-tariff barriers. The breadth of the FTA is a true reflection of their commitment to address these barriers and the irritants that impede trade.

Investment is the linchpin: Another perceptual gap that needs closing is in investment. Trade and investment are intimately linked. Trade is an integr-ated activity in which goods, services, investment, tec­-hnology and finance interplay. Framing investment rules must take these linkages into account.

Yet, this is also the FTA’s shortcoming. The FTA does not contain a comprehensive investment protection chapter. Investment protection is being pursued separately through a bilateral investment treaty (BIT), which is still under negotiation. Until that treaty is concluded, the FTA will remain incomplete in the very area that matters most for long-term investor confidence.

A mutually agreed investment framework linked to the FTA is crucial for attracting EU investment under our production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, particularly in the green energy sector. This should cover the entire value chain, including the manufacture of components and technology transfer in polysilicon, wafers, electrolysers, wind turbines, green ammonia and battery storage, as well as grid and transmission infrastructure.

Equipment for the green energy transition must be manufactured at scale, mostly by Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to meet ever-growing energy demand. Its strategic dimension must be seen against the backdrop of weaponisation of dependencies and concentration of supply chains, which can be detrimental to both India and the EU.

A novel way to settle disputes: Our fear of international arbitration in foreign investment has restrained our approach thus far, a significant factor behind the provisions for domestic remedies in our Model BIT of 2015, which is currently under revision. For the EU, investment protection is important, but even more significant for its industry is the promotion and facilitation of investment to ensure transparency and predictability in taxation, approvals and time-bound redress.

It cuts both ways. As emerging economies are now investing robustly in developed countries, this enhanced two-way flow of investment is one reason why most developed countries are now seeking to move away from the Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) provision, which had been a major concern of developing countries.

The EU has made a strong pitch for a State-to-State Dispute Settlement (SSDS) mechanism in its framework BIT. It opens up options for diplomatic engagement and trade-offs, just as India and the US traded off their disputes pending before the WTO during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US in February 2025. The EU’s suggestion for SSDS in the bilateral investment treaty with India merits closer examination, given that Indian companies too need protection as they invest in European brands.

The green bargain: The EU views India as an important strategic partner beyond trade. It sees India’s choices as having global consequences in many ways, especially in the climate arena. It wants India to align its policies with its climate objectives as a win-win for both sides. It seeks to link India’s industrial policy, energy security, supply chains and critical minerals with the EU’s decarbonisation goals.

Horizon Europe could help upscale research & development initiatives in a collaborative way. The EU believes that achieving its climate-neutral economy, with a carbon reduction target of up to 90 per cent by 2040, needs strong partners like India to find solutions together. It thus sees India not as an option, but as an imperative.

The EU’s desire to initiate a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) dialogue with India should be seen in this context. Overcoming the perceptual gap here is challenging.

Most Indian companies view CBAM’s complex carbon pricing mechanism as a deliberate tool to deny market access, since its imposition is incompatible with WTO rules without a Special and Differential Treatment (S&DT) carve-out for developing countries or recognition of the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Much depends on how the EU can assuage the genuine fears of Indian industry. The €500 million fund to support decarbonisation initiatives of Indian industry is a good beginning, but it needs to be aligned with India’s green tax initiative to make it enduring. Blended financing and green funds of the EU can be tapped for collaborative, bankable projects in green ancillary infrastructure.

A Viksit Bharat 2047 catalyst: The significance of the FTA should thus be seen in the broader context of two large entities coming together to forge a partnership that will be transformative on the global stage.

Institutional support, either through Invest India or NITI Aayog, could provide a useful hand-holding role on facilitation issues. For India, an investment framework embedded in the India-EU FTA can be an effective catalyst for driving Viksit Bharat 2047. If implemented with vision and trust, this FTA can become not just a trade deal, but a defining partnership for the century.