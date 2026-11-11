India needs tax reform to reduce distortions and lift investment growth

First, the governments as well as the people reconcile themselves to the prevailing policy environment and prefer it to continue. Second, it is an accepted proposition that things that work should not be disturbed. Third, in all democratic societies, special interest groups adjust to the prevailing policy environment to maximise their share of societal income or wealth rather than adding to it. Mancur Olson calls them “distributional coalitions” (Rise and Decline of Nations, Yale University Press, 1982).

In other words, in all democratic societies, those who lose from the reforms are vengeful, while those who gain tend to be ungrateful. Thus, tax policy suffers from the tyranny of the status quo. In fact, even when reforms are undertaken due to some compulsion, they are seen as an event rather than a process that requires adjustments according to changing circumstances. How else can we explain the continued imperfections and distortions in tax systems despite their demonstrated shortcomings in design and implementation?

The “Fiscal Monitor” brought out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in October has underlined the persisting distortions in the tax policies of emerging market economies (EMEs). To a considerable extent, this reflects the situation in India.

The international fiscal environment is fluid, with global debt expected to cross 100 per cent of gross domestic product by 2030, economies slowing down, prices rising, and interest rates remaining high and increasing further. Geopolitical hostilities, supply disruptions and the weaponisation of economic policies continue to keep energy prices high, growth subdued, the trade environment disturbed, and fiscal imbalances high due to stagnant revenues and elevated levels of defence spending.

In the prevailing subdued growth scenario, the concern is to improve productivity as much as the volume of investments. On the fiscal front, the focus will continue to be not merely to raise more revenues from taxes to contain the deficit but also to ensure that raising revenue does not create an additional burden through distortions. The issue, therefore, is not merely to reflect on how much to raise but also on the manner in which the revenue is raised.

In India, too, the battle to contain the fiscal deficit and debt levels must continue. The Sixteenth Finance Commission expects the general government debt to be limited to 73.1 per cent in 2030-31, from an estimated 77.1 per cent in 2026-27. With the Union finance minister promising to reduce the Central government debt to 50 per cent, the states must compress it to 23.3 per cent in 2030-31, from almost 29.8 per cent estimated for the current year.

The continuing hostilities in West Asia are keeping energy prices elevated, while the drought situation in the country is adding to the woes. Elevated levels of consumer prices force the government to increase dearness allowance payments. Thus, the government is caught up in a situation where revenues are stagnant, current expenditures continue to escalate, and capital expenditures cannot be reduced without affecting the growth momentum, as private investment is yet to take off. With the country’s fiscal deficit exceeding the financial savings of the household sector, containing the deficit is imperative to avoid crowding out private investment and the government being pushed into a catch-22 situation.

The IMF’s Fiscal Monitor underlines four important sources of tax distortions adversely impacting economic activity in EMEs: (i) the value added tax, which does not completely offset the taxes on business inputs, cascades through supply chains, raising costs and affecting competitiveness; (ii) tax differentials/incentives favouring certain assets, sectors, or firms over others driving investments away from most productive avenues. Often, such incentives tend to exclude even rents from taxation; (iii) the personal income tax adversely affecting work effort when social safety nets are withdrawn as income increases; and (iv) complexities in administrative arrangements and compliance requirements in tax collection. Each one of the issues raised is relevant in the Indian context, and the government must take note of these and work towards remedying the problems if we are serious about increasing investment levels, productivity and competitiveness.

The economic costs of poor tax design and implementation can be considerable in emerging and developing economies. The report estimates that exemptions and non-registrations cause a 9 per cent loss in tax revenues, and eliminating such distortions can add to welfare gains of up to 0.8 per cent of gross domestic product. Tax incentives given to selected assets, sectors and firms increase the cost of capital by 15-20 per cent in these countries and, to that extent, discourage investment.

Rationalising the incentives and extending taxes on economic rents can increase the capital stock by 6.4 per cent in advanced countries and 8.2 per cent in low-income developing countries. The adverse effects on incentives and work effort get considerably weakened by poorly designed personal income taxes. Revenue-neutral reforms in the taxation of employment income can enhance employment rates by 1.2 percentage points, with the largest gains accruing to EMEs, particularly among lower-income earners. Similarly, reforms in tax administration can simplify the tax system, reduce administrative and compliance costs, narrow the productivity differential between large and small firms, and even help in designing better tax systems.

These recommendations have substantial relevance for reforming the Indian tax system. In the case of goods and services tax, the rationalisation exercise undertaken in September last year addresses the problems only partially. The tax system is still saddled with wide-ranging exemptions, with 148 commodities under the four-digit harmonised system of nomenclature (HSN) classification excluded.

In addition, the compounding system for taxpayers with less than ₹150 lakh turnover excludes a vast majority of resellers from availing input tax credit. More importantly, the exclusion of petroleum products from GST has a severe cascading effect by escalating transportation costs.

The reforms initiated from November 1 this year to ease tax administration, compliance, and refunds are welcome, but the process has to continue. In the corporation income tax, there are still problems arising from discrimination between domestic and foreign companies. At a time when the country needs more foreign investment, the government would do well to ensure tax neutrality.

The Union finance minister has stated that the government is open to a relook at the capital gains tax regime. Indeed, there is no case in a modern economy for continuing with transaction taxes on securities or commodities. At the same time, the government would do well to eliminate many of the incentives in both personal and corporate income taxes to avoid unintended distortions, except in sectors considered clear winners. There are no grounds for optional tax exemptions and incentives under the personal income tax regime.