It informs the discussion on how widespread the impact on household income might be were Corporate India to pay its workers more. The larger message of the Prime Minister to India Inc to practise conscious capitalism is timely and relevant, especially as there is a slippage in consumer and societal trust in big companies the world over.

However, Corporate India’s wages impact a very small sliver of Indian households and workers, and the disconnected pools of work that India has does not make for transmission of this to the many Indias that we know exist. It will, of course, create some islands or islets of increased prosperity and boost their consumption and savings, but, by and large, will not affect the earnings of the bulk of households.

Government data shows that, of about 620 million workers, about 350 million are in non-agriculture sectors, and about 280 million of them are in small, informal enterprises with fewer than 20 workers. Of the 75 million who are formally employed, it is estimated that about 30 million are employed by the government. Government data shows that about 12 per cent of employment in India’s non-farm sector is accounted for by private companies.

By way of perspective, the information technology/tech industry employs around 6 million people, and private-sector banks employ about 850,000 people. Peruse this data any which way and the conclusion is pretty much the same. What happens to formal corporate-sector wages does not directly impact most households in the country, and will not move the needle on the incomes of most households because it does not have signalling value either.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act set the floor for rural labour wages across the board forcing employers to match it or suffer the consequences. Government jobs, on the other hand, which pay higher salaries than private jobs have no such impact. Because of how limited these jobs are and the nature of the alternatives, young graduates, as is well known, are putting two to four years of their lives virtually on hold, or “in transit”, trying to pass competitive exams and get a well-paid government job with a predictable income. In the case of corporate jobs, even this access route does not exist.

If Corporate India were to pay its contractors more (since contract workers are the preferred option for low-skilled, labour-intensive work, in order to keep wages and headaches low), it might create some more islands of prosperity and fatten or lengthen the upper arm of the K-shaped income distribution that is so talked about nowadays. But for contractors, in turn, to share their increased income with the workers they hire is unlikely unless it is written into their contract — and it would sort of defeat the whole purpose of contracting out these activities in many cases. Minimum wage laws and better implementation are much more effective in raising worker incomes.

Eventually, higher household earnings come from increased economic activity that helps more people find more work and secure steady incomes, and from better skills that improve workers’ bargaining power and raise productivity, making employers want to pay more.

In the absence of more economic activity making better skilled jobs available, we see graduate unemployment rise and companies complain that they can’t find people for the jobs they have on offer. The push needed is to understand what it will take to get corporate India to invest big to seize the domestic market opportunity and the global opportunities that the new world is offering, with its fragmentation on one hand and the vastly improved perception — based on real demonstrated performance— of “made in India”.

As this column has often pointed out, the “no demand visibility” argument is tenuous, as is the low-capacity utilisation argument (maybe it’s the wrong kind of capacity, not producing at the price-performance point at which demand exists).

On the domestic front, the good news is that there is an even more pronounced attitude among mass-market customers of “stretch for more, not settle for less”, though the bad news is that incomes are still moving rather slowly upwards.

However, rural and urban mass-market consumers are now very similar in terms of exposure, attitudes and income, creating a mass market of enormous size. If large companies do not wish to pursue this customer, given the attractiveness of upper-income Consumer India, and if small businesses that do serve this customer currently have limits to expansion and innovation, then it is time for large companies to collect portfolios of small businesses and offer them what it will take policy a long time to do.

For large companies that have the appetite to invest in mass markets, the competitive advantage of muscle and tools (not consumer intimacy and innovation) that they could potentially have over small companies, coupled with the lack of similar sized competitors, could be a golden moment to grab. The government needs to start turbocharging its policies to help SMEs do better. For a start, detach the micro (M) from the SME and give each the tailor-made policy support that it needs.