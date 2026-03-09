India's urban reset: What 16th FC report, Budget 2026-27 mean for cities

Yet, a closer reading reveals a more complex fiscal picture. While the 16th Finance Commission has delivered an unprecedented increase in grants to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), allocations under several centrally sponsored urban schemes have contracted sharply. This juxtaposition signals a structural policy shift. The Union government appears to be moving away from scheme-driven urban spending towards expanded formula-based fiscal transfers to cities.

In principle, such transfers offer greater flexibility, allowing municipalities to prioritise locally identified needs rather than conform to centrally designed templates. They are also more predictable, transparent and stable. Whether this transition ultimately strengthens urban management systems and improves quality of life will, however, depend on how effectively states and municipalities respond to this new fiscal architecture.

The 16th Finance Commission: Unprecedented devolution

The headline number of the 16th Finance Commission is striking: ₹3,56,257 crore for urban local governments over five years — this is more than double the amount (₹1,55,628 crore) allocated under the 15th Finance Commission. Urban India’s share of total local government grants has risen to 45 per cent, up from 36 per cent earlier — the highest ever. According to a study by the non-profit Janaagraha, this allocation roughly matches the cumulative spending on centrally sponsored urban schemes over the past 13 years combined.

Moreover, in response to preferences expressed by various state governments and ULBs, as much as 52 per cent are untied funds, compared to 40 per cent in the previous Commission. Untied grants allow cities flexibility to design projects according to local priorities, and this is likely to increase utilisation. However, the ULBs cannot utilise this amount for payment of salaries or other establishment-related expenditure, nor can they spend more than 20 per cent of the fund on road construction and maintenance.

Parallelly, the Finance Commission has linked allocations and performance grants to improvements in own-source revenue, while nudging states to devolve at least 20 per cent of the equivalent basic grant to local governments. Together, these measures encourage greater fiscal responsibility. If implemented effectively, performance-linked incentives could generate an additional ₹40,000-45,000 crore in municipal revenue over five years.

The introduction of a ₹10,000 crore “Urbanisation Premium” is another significant step. India’s rural-to-urban transition has often been unplanned and poorly managed. Census towns and peri-urban areas frequently face serious infrastructure and governance deficits. Even when such areas are merged with existing municipal bodies, their service gaps are not quickly addressed, as ULBs are already financially stretched. By linking this funding to the preparation of rural-urban transition

policies, the Commission encourages states to manage urban expansion in a more planned and systematic manner.

Budget FY27: Growth ambitions amid fiscal contraction

If the Finance Commission strengthens fiscal federalism for cities, the Union Budget 2026-27 presents a more mixed picture.

The most explicit signal is the emphasis on Tier-II and Tier-III cities as the next engines of economic growth. The proposal to develop city economic regions — urban clusters anchored in sector-specific drivers — represents a strategic shift beyond metro-centric growth. Each city economic region is proposed to receive ₹5,000 crore over five years through reform-linked, challenge-based financing.

In the previous year’s Budget (FY 2025-25), the government announced an Urban Challenge Fund with a corpus of ₹10,000 crore. The fund was designed to finance up to 25 per cent of project costs, on the condition that cities mobilise at least 50 pr cent of the required financing through bonds, bank loans, or public-private partnerships. However, entire allocation remained unutilised during FY 2025-26. It is, therefore, likely that these funds may now be redirected to support the proposed city economic regions initiative.

The focus on Tier-II and Tier-III cities is well-founded, as the metropolitan centres are under severe stress. However, to what extent they will be able to mobilise half of project costs through market-based instruments remains a question, given weak municipal creditworthiness in many states.

On welfare, the Budget offers encouraging signals. Allocations for PM SVANidhi, which provides microcredit to street vendors, have increased to ₹900 crore (from ₹373 crore), while the allocation for the National Urban Livelihood Mission has risen from ₹200 crore to ₹536 crore. These expansions recognise the vulnerability of urban informal workers.

However, gains in livelihood support are offset by sharp cuts elsewhere. Budget for the affordable housing programme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), has declined from ₹30,170 crore (2024-25) to ₹18,625 crore (2026-27). Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) allocations have been halved from ₹5,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore.

Core infrastructure allocations have also contracted. Metro and mass rapid transit funding (under central sector schemes) has fallen from ₹31,239 crore to ₹28,740 crore. Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) allocations for water and sewerage have declined from ₹ 10,000 crore to ₹8,000 crore. Funding for the National Urban Digital Mission has dropped sharply from ₹1,250 crore to ₹300 crore.

The governance imperative: States and cities must deliver

Taken together, the provisions of the 16th Finance Commission and the allocations in the Union Budget 2026-27 point to a clear restructuring of India’s urban fiscal framework. The emerging model signals a move away from centrally driven, scheme-based infrastructure expansion toward greater reliance on state governments and Finance Commission–based devolution.

In effect, the Centre is providing cities with more flexible resources, but fewer tightly designed programme envelopes.

This shift places substantially greater responsibility on states to ensure timeliness and predictability in disbursal of state grants to ensure smooth functioning of the ULBs. Article 243Y of the Constitution mandates the formation of State Finance Commissions to define principles and parameters for the devolution of funds to local governments. However, in many states there are long delays in the constitution of State Finance Commissions, timely submission of their reports, and prompt action on their recommendations.

At the same time, ULBs must intensify efforts to expand their own-source revenues. Sustainable urban governance cannot rely indefinitely on intergovernmental transfers. Strengthening property tax administration, which is the single most important source of municipal ‘own-source revenue’, needs to pivot this agenda. Greater digitisation and integration of land records with municipal tax databases, as had been achieved in Surat, would not only improve assessment accuracy but also strengthen accountability in valuation and collection.

However, addressing fiscal challenges alone will not resolve India’s deepening urban crisis. Indian cities are already confronting mounting environmental stresses — air pollution, recurrent flooding, intensifying heat waves, and growing water scarcity. Both the Economic Surveys of 2024-25 and 2025-26 underscore the urgency of improving environmental resilience and enhancing the quality of urban life. Meeting these challenges requires governance reforms that go beyond financial transfers. States must undertake genuine devolution of the administrative functions listed under the 12th Schedule of Article 243W of the Constitution, empowering ULBs with clear authority over planning, land use, water, sanitation, and local infrastructure. At the same time, sustained investment in building municipal state capacity — professional staffing, technical expertise, data systems, and regulatory competence — is essential. Without deeper functional devolution and stronger institutions, even historic fiscal allocations may fall short of transforming India’s cities into inclusive, resilient, and liveable spaces.