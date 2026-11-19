By Mithi Mukherjee

Published by

HarperCollins

343 pages ₹799

The greatest tragedy of history is that no one seems to learn from it. The most famous quote on this comes from George Santayana: “Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Asian history seems to repeat itself in tragic ways. However, that Asia and the Asian nations have also been more creative, receptive and flexible to reimagining their own identities is something one learns from Mithi Mukherjee’s impressive new book, Asianism and the Fall of the Empire. It fits well in the series of recent works on modern Asian history by scholars such as Pankaj Mishra, Sugata Bose, and Viren Murthy.

This book is about how Japan’s victory over Russia in 1905 ignited the idea of Asianism, which, in turn, spurred the revolutionary spirit in India. There is some degree of exaggeration when the author says “in a single stroke, Japan’s triumph brought the importance of warfare, battles, resistance, and struggle against imperialism to the forefront of Indian public discourse”. This tends to underplay the spirited resistance shown by revolutionaries such as Birsa Munda, among others, way before the Japanese victory. The other grouse that one may have with the book is that it is centered largely on Bengal and the writings of Aurobindo Ghose, Rabindranath Tagore, Chittaranjan Das, and others and does not do adequate justice to revolutionaries or leaders from other parts of India. As Rahul Sagar has demonstrated in his work To Raise a Fallen People; The Nineteenth- Century Origins of Indian Views on International Politics, there were many thinkers and scholars from India who were looking at the question of India’s identity as it was grappling with the problem of colonialism.

Whether the Bengali intellectuals took the lead in this regard because the partition of Bengal coincided with the Japanese victory is not entirely clear. In that context, it would be interesting to study how the Asianism discourse engaged with the rising communalism in Bengal, in particular, and in the India of that time in general. The other factor that may have played a role was Calcutta’s status as a shipping hub for the British raj’s network in Asia, which made it a highly cosmopolitan city during that era. One also wonders how the rest of Asia was thinking about India; a little more reference to that issue would have been useful. Another point to note is although the author mentions D R SarDesai as a Southeast Asian scholar, he was, in fact, an eminent US-based scholar of Indian (Goan) origin, and he excelled in Southeast Asian studies and made fundamental contributions to the field.

The book’s merit lies in highlighting how the interplay of cultural, social and political factors and influences from abroad contributed to the creation of the new identity in India that saw its future as being aligned with that of Asia. It also makes for an easy read with the interplay of economic, social and political factors being presented in a manner that is easy to grasp for non-expert readers. Another strong point of the book is the nuances — such as how Indians were reconciling themselves to the fact that although they were negotiating and learning from Japan, they also had to fight the Japanese in Southeast Asia as allies of the British Empire. It also elaborates on how Tagore while inspired by the Japanese victory was vehemently against absorbing its principles of violent nationalism.

Finally, one can only wonder why, despite so many starts from Japan, China and India in the main, the idea of Asianism did not lead to trust-building, peace-treaties and avoidance of wars in Asia, and why Asia remains less integrated despite the romantic and poetic tributes to the shared histories, cultures and identities. Conversely, another question one can ask is whether Asianism remained only a front to propel competing forms of nationalism in Asia and, if at all, is there any merit in discussing the idea of Asian identity in an era when Asia is once again at the centre of great power politics.

This book is a reminder of why scholars and students of international relations must study history and include historical and archival work in their research. The book also reminds us that like in the past, the world still operates on an exaggerated sense of insecurity based on perceptions of one’s opponent’s intent. However, this book’s greatest contribution is to highlight that there is a major continuity in Asian politics and that Asia has historically resisted domination by any single, unifying force and fiercely protected its free spirit, as well as its multilayered and multipolar identity.