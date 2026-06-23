Kolkata's revival depends on urban reform and revival, not industry alone

The expectations are understandable. Once among India’s leading industrial and commercial regions, West Bengal has witnessed a long relative decline, with its share of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) falling from around 10.5 per cent in 1960-61 to 5.6 per cent in 2023-24. The BJP’s manifesto seeks to reverse this trajectory through manufacturing revival, industrial parks, logistics hubs, deep-sea ports, highways and the faster completion of long-delayed metro and railway projects.

Yet translating these ambitions into reality will not be easy. Large infrastructure projects are capital-intensive and often take years to generate wider economic spillovers. India itself has struggled to significantly raise manufacturing’s share in GDP beyond 17 per cent in recent years despite multiple policy interventions and incentive schemes. Meanwhile, geopolitical uncertainties, including the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region, have heightened concerns around energy prices, trade routes, and capital flows.

While industrialisation remains essential to West Bengal’s long-term economic revival, the state needs a parallel growth strategy capable of generating faster investment momentum, employment and visible economic transformation. One promising avenue is the strategic urban renewal of Kolkata and its suburban belt. A renewed metropolitan environment can attract sectors that are currently bypassing Kolkata — including global capability centres (GCCs), data centres, financial back offices, design industries and technology firms.

Kolkata remains the state’s greatest economic asset. Despite the state’s relative decline, the Kolkata metropolitan region — comprising three municipal corporations and 39 municipalities — remains India’s third-largest urban agglomeration, with an estimated GDP of around $150 billion and a population of nearly 16 million. Historically, the city functioned as the gateway to a vast hinterland stretching across eastern India, the Northeast and neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Its port, rail connectivity, educational institutions, financial networks and industrial clusters created one of the subcontinent’s most powerful regional economies.

The city still possesses formidable structural advantages. Compared to Bengaluru, Mumbai or Delhi, Kolkata offers relatively affordable land and housing, a large skilled workforce, an IT (information technology) ecosystem, a strong educational base, and established infrastructure. What has held it back is not the absence of assets but outdated urban systems, regulatory inertia, and land-governance frameworks that have failed to adapt to the needs of a modern economy. This is where urban renewal becomes critical.

The first priority should be repealing the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act. Introduced during the Emergency in 1976 to prevent land concentration and promote equity, the legislation quickly became mired in litigation and encouraged benami transactions. Recognising its adverse effects on urban development, Parliament enacted the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Repeal Act in 1999, following which most states withdrew the legislation. West Bengal remains a notable exception. Consequently, developers face considerable difficulties in assembling the large, contiguous land parcels required for planned and high-quality urban development. And, the land market is being driven by petty promoters, resulting in fragmented growth and infrastructure deficits. Repealing the land ceiling Act would signal that Kolkata is serious about attracting the next generation of urban investment. It is encouraging that the government has announced that it will re-examine the law.

The second priority is unlocking Kolkata’s vast stock of underutilised industrial land.

Until the 1950s, Kolkata possessed the largest industrial belt in Asia outside Japan. Jute mills, engineering workshops, and large manufacturing facilities stretched from Bandel to Budge Budge along both banks of the Hooghly. The industrial decline, which began in the late 1960s, left thousands of acres (42,000 acres according to a 2010 estimate) of land trapped in legal disputes, regulatory ambiguity, and administrative inertia.

The Left Front government during Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s chief ministership (2001-11), sought to unlock underutilised industrial land, enabling large housing projects such as South City and Calcutta Riverside to materialise. However, trade-union pressure led to a policy reversal and tightening of industrial-land conversion norms in 2009. The subsequent government run by the Trinamool Congress (2011-26), which came to power in the aftermath of anti-land-acquisition agitations, maintained the status quo. The result has been a paradox: Formal redevelopment remains difficult, while informal transactions and rent-seeking have proliferated around strategically located sites with excellent road, rail and river connectivity.

The new government has an opportunity to break this impasse. Cities worldwide have transformed obsolete industrial areas into new economic hubs — London’s Canary Wharf being a notable example. Kolkata should similarly allow carefully regulated conversion of closed industrial lands into GCCs, data centres, innovation hubs, educational institutions, and public amenities for its congested industrial suburbs.

However, urban reform should not become a licence for uncontrolled real-estate speculation. Land-use changes must remain linked to infrastructure capacity, planning norms, environmental safeguards, and affordable housing obligations. Bengaluru and Delhi provide cautionary lessons. There rapid and often ad hoc land conversion outpaced infrastructure, resulting in congestion, environmental stress, and declining liveability.

Kolkata, therefore, needs a new metropolitan planning framework. The city’s existing planning documents, including the “Vision 2025: Perspective Plan” and the “Comprehensive Mobility Plan (2001-25)”, have become obsolete. Kolkata needs a new Economic Development and Spatial Plan, which should integrate land use, mobility, infrastructure, housing, climate resilience, and investment strategy across the metropolitan region.

In India urban renewal is often equated with beautification or cosmetic improvement. For West Bengal, it should be viewed as an economic strategy to improve productivity, attract investment, and create jobs. While industrialisation remains the state’s long-term ambition, strategic urban renewal offers a more immediate opportunity to generate momentum and restore investor confidence. A revitalised Kolkata can once again become both the heart of West Bengal and the growth engine of eastern India.