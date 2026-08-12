Let's treat fair deals fairly by reforming off-market share valuations

However, resolving legacy procedural issues remains critical to improving market efficiency and attracting foreign portfolio and direct investments.

Specifically, we must address the tax and regulatory uncertainty surrounding off-market equity transactions, a crucial funding pipeline for businesses.

A large chunk of foreign and domestic venture capital and private equity investments, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), as well as non-strategic asset reallocations, are done through off-market deals (private transactions of shares or ownership stakes negotiated directly without routing through a stock exchange).

Yet, a substantial number of such deals are delayed or stuck in litigation. Going by media reports, the primary driver of litigation is Section 56(2)(x) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, that is, Section 92(2)(m) of the new Act — an anti-abuse provision to curb malafide transactions and laundering of unaccounted income.

The intent underlying the anti-abuse provision is legitimate. Historically, off-market deals have been used to deploy and launder unaccounted funds and evade tax. These illegalities persist. According to the Enforcement Directorate’s FY 2025-26 report, the agency initiated a total of 657 money laundering-related investigations under different sections of FEMA.

While mala fide practices must be punished, it is crucial to ensure that bona fide equity deals are treated fairly. To assess whether a transaction is mala fide, the tax department compares the actual transaction value with its own estimate of the Fair Market Value (FMV) under Rule 11UA (new rule 57). If the estimated FMV is higher than the transaction value, the buyer is deemed to have acquired shares by paying an (unfair) ‘inadequate’ price. The difference between the actual and FMV is taken as the buyer’s ‘deemed income’, and taxed as ‘income from other sources’ at the highest applicable slab rate.

Transacting parties face huge uncertainty about the tax department’s estimates of the FMV and thus end up with deemed income-related demands for reasons beyond their control. The deemed income per section 56(2)(x) arises even in the case of genuine bona fide off-market transactions and M&As.

For transactions involving registered exchange-listed shares, the problem can be solved easily by using economic insights. Currently, the taxman estimates FMV as the lowest exchange quoted price on the valuation date. The latter, under Rule 11UA(i), is the date the buyer actually receives the shares. With these practices, the taxman frequently ends up assessing FMV significantly higher than the actual transaction price — a leading cause of protracted legal battles over fair valuations.

After signing a purchase agreement specifying the share price, but before the actual transfer of shares to the buyer, the parties must comply with several contractual and regulatory requirements, including obtaining ‘no objection’ from the Competition Commission of India and completing the open offer, where applicable. This process takes several months during which the share price can go up significantly. So, the actual transaction price of a share and its exchange-quoted price on the transfer date are inevitably different.

Moreover, in strategic deals, buyers receive a block discount. In contrast, exchange-traded share prices are often inflated by various factors, including rumours, anticipation or realisation of strategic transactions, and the generally upward price trajectory.

Unsurprisingly, the taxman ends up assessing the actual transaction price below its ‘fair value’. Buyers subject to regulation and fiduciary duty, undertaking bona fide transactions at arm’s-length prices, end up with tax demand on the deemed income per section 56(2)(x), that too years after the deals were made.

This is not the only unintended consequence of the single-day-price-based estimation of FMV on the valuation date. It is almost impossible to predict future share prices and hence the deemed income-related tax liability. Thus, parties find it difficult to price the transaction accurately. This, in turn, discourages financial deals and reduces the equity market efficiency in attracting domestic and foreign capital to businesses.

These problems can be fixed easily by treating the date of agreement as the valuation date, like in the case of immovable property transactions. Anyway, the FMV should be the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) over a period of, say, 90 trading days before the valuation date. This method of computing FMV, in addition to being consistent with Sebi regulations, will have several advantages over the existing practice.

It nullifies the effect of price movements attributable to rumours, including intentional leaks, thereby discouraging manipulation of share prices by the parties involved. Moreover, it reduces tax uncertainty for off-market deals, since the VWAP of a share price (a random value) is less volatile than its value on a single day, a practical insight from mathematical finance.

Tax uncertainty can be reduced even further by applying the safe harbour provision. Whenever the difference between estimated FMV and the actual transaction price does not exceed a predefined limit, say, 10 per cent of the latter, the transaction should be deemed to be at fair value.

A safe harbour clause combined with the VWAP approach achieves two objectives. It significantly lowers the risk premium for genuine at-arm’s-length deals, improving the capital market's ability to move domestic and foreign funds to businesses. At the same time, it improves the effectiveness of tax administration — transactions with VWAP above the safe harbour threshold can be screened for closer examination under anti-abuse provisions.

For better results, the VWAP duration can be increased proportionately to the controlling stake of the buyer. Similarly, the safe-harbour threshold, 10 or 15 per cent, can be adjusted to the regulatory and institutional standing of the buyers.

These measures will help reduce disputes with tax authorities, lower the country’s tax risk premium, boost its attractiveness for long-term foreign capital, and thus strengthen the rupee in the currency markets.